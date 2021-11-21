ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks defeat Auburn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gamecocks stormed back from a double-digit deficit and...

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Announces Nebraska Running Back Won’t Return

Running back Sevion Morrison, a former four-star recruit, will not be back with the Nebraska football program, Scott Frost announced Monday. Morrison, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, did not play at Nebraska as a freshman in 2020 as he dealt with injuries and COVID-19. This season, he carried the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns in six games.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digit#American Football#Auburn 21 3#Tigers
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
College Sports
Football
Sports
thespun.com

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
Island Packet Online

Updates from Williams-Brice Stadium: Gamecocks beat Auburn

The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna are at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN). Below are the updates from the game. What’s the South Carolina Auburn score right now?. SC Auburn scoring plays today. FIRST QUARTER. ▪ Auburn 7, South...
COLUMBIA, SC
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Rece Davis has optimistic message for Oklahoma after new CFP rankings released

ESPN college football host Rece Davis said that there is hope for the Oklahoma Sooners following the latest College Football Playoff rankings. In the Week 13 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, there were risers and sinkers. With the Oregon Ducks and Wake Forest Demon Deacons each losing their second games of the season, that allowed teams to climb. One of them was the Oklahoma Sooners, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 10.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks roll over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke added 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45. The Gamecocks’ backcourt duo got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals […]
CLEMSON, SC

