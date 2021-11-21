Mary Lois Payne

Marvin and Kathryn Schmanski will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22. They were united in marriage on Nov. 22, 1956 at St. Bernard’s in Alpena, with Father Martin I. Kalahar officiating. The Schmanskis have five children: Terri, John, James, Kelli, and Joseph. Their grandchildren are: Katie, Alli, James,...
Alan Richards, 76 of Middletown has sadly made his journey up to the Spirit in the Sky on October 27, 2021. As a Middletowner his whole life, completed school, served his country for 6 years, studied accounting at Johnson & Wales before dedicating 35 years at Electric Boat. Surviving Alan’s...
Funeral Services for Lois Wegner age 94 of Manning will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Manning with burial in the Manning Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 AM on Tuesday at the church. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Lois passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Manning Senior Living. The funeral service will be livestreamed through the Ohde Funeral Home Facebook page.
SOUTHPORT — Marie Bertrand, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving friend found her place in heaven on November 15, 2021 with her family at her side. Presently living in Southport NC, she was born in Nanticoke, PA on November 11, 1933. She married Harold, the love of her life...
On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, MI with family at her bedside, Lisa A., at the young age of 53, Lisa A. Rittmon transitioned into her afterlife. Lisa was born at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Benton Harbor, MI March 19, 1968, to Essie L. Sulton and raised by Edward Sulton.
Roy Meyer led a truly extraordinary life that revolved around his faith, family, friends and generosity to others. Roy’s life began February 23, 1947, in Stambaugh, Michigan, where he was born the son of the late Donald Meyer and Marilyn (Zyskowski ) Meyer. O. n June 28, 1969, he married...
Hanna and Russell Voss of Freeburg, wish to announce the birth of their daughter Lillie Christine Voss, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Lillie joins sisters Katie and Allie. Lillie weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Greg and Malinda (Katie) Nelson of Hayden, Dale...
ABC7/WJLA has announced that Doug Hill, former chief meteorologist at the station, passed away Monday night in North Carolina. Doug Hill covered the weather in the DC metropolitan area for over 33 years before his retirement in September 2017. Mr. Hill was 71 when he died on November 22 at...
Lois Andrews passed away on Nov. 10, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family in New Orleans, La. She was 69 years old. Lois was a 6th Ward cultural icon; born into the culture, bearing the culture, birthing the culture, and reviving the culture. She was everybody’s aunt and she was Queen of the Tremé. She started second-lining at age 4 and accepted Christ at age 8.
Kyle Anthony Johnson passed away suddenly on November 8, 2021, in St. Joseph, Michigan, he was 35 years old. Kyle was born July 30, 1986, at the Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho. He made an enormous impact on all who knew him. Building friendships came naturally to Kyle. To him, a stranger was only a friend Kyle hadn’t met, yet. He never shied away from taking on an adventure or helping someone in their time of need. He had a gift of combining those two attributes. Kyle traveled to Costa Rica and Nairobi, Kenya where needs were great, and help was little. He developed selfless relationships with the locals and did whatever work needed to be done. His Kenya travels resulted in an unswerving desire to help the children of the Happy Life Children’s Home in Nairobi. Kyle did so by walking from Washington to Texas to raise money for improvements to that Children’s Home. He made countless friends along the way who will never know the impact they had on the children of Nairobi. Kyle gave of himself and enjoyed building up others. This was a reflection of Kyle’s heart. Kyle also enjoyed the lighter side of life. Touring the country with his Phish family and following a band that brought him so much joy. He could be found retelling a crazy story or living one out in real time with his friends and family. His travels may have kept him away from his roots, but they were always close to his heart.
Joanne Shenandoah, a Grammy Award-winning singer and winner of 14 Native American Music Awards, has passed away at the age of 63. According to the award-giving body's website, the singer died at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 22. Shenandoah passed away after complications of abdominal bleeding and...
Sawyer Lynn Mullen, 28, finished his earthly race on November 15, 2021. Sawyer’s life clearly radiated the love he had for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The way he lived his life was a true testament to this unwavering faith and hope. For the joy set before him, he endured and was found faithful in the midst of trial and suffering. He held fast to the truth that though our outer self is daily wasting away, we have an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison.
The Passing of Lois Andrews: A Celebration of Life Tribute at the Chapel of Roses at Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home on Friday, November 19, 2021. People spilling into the streets under I-10 in Tremé on a Friday evening may not be an uncommon sight, but the crowd gathering around St. Phillip and Claiborne Streets were far from a typical gathering. A cross section of New Orleans were finding solace in tears, laughter, and warm embraces as they arrived to celebrate the life of Lois Andrews, life-long New Orleans cultural bearer, wife of 45 years, and mother of seven, including Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews.
Michael departed this life on Oct 29th, 2021, in Benton Harbor MI where he currently resided and has lived all of his life. Michael Anthony Young was born on Oct 9th,1964 to the late Ocie Sr and Deola Young in Benton Harbor MI where he joined the family of many other siblings.
Norman “Norm” Lee Fishler, 74, passed away on October 31, 2021 at the Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Taylor Co., Texas. He was born in Elkhart, Elkhart Co., Indiana on April 16, 1947 to Julius J. and Marion (Volk) Fishler. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Roswell, Chaves Co., New Mexico.
Tim Yerigan passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 57. Tim’s celebration will be held on Saturday, November 20 at Rock Haven Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be from 1-3:00 PM with an informal service at 3. The service will be followed by a procession to The Rock in Granite Falls with a party in Tim’s memory immediately following the procession. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls.
Our beloved Tyler Alan Grantham was born in Montrose, Colorado, December 12, 1984 to Larry and Leslie Grantham. He is survived by both parents, step-mother Kristin Grantham, brothers Bryce Grantham, Drew Grantham and wife Gabriela, Tyler Moses and Trevor Moses. His precious boys, Jaxon and Mason Grantham, and their mother Ashley, are also survivors. His boys were his world.
Peggy Ann Kellison, 80 of Purcell, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Peggy Ann McDonald was born July 9, 1940, in Payette, Idaho. She was the middle daughter
