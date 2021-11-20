ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NCAA Football: Charleston Southern at Georgia

By Dale Zanine
gwinnettprepsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the discussion. Please log...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
newsnationnow.com

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family’s lawyer confirmed to NewsNation Tuesday. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#American Football
The Hill

Vikings player safe after 911 call, social media posts spark concerns

Authorities said Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was safe after he refused to come out of his house earlier in the day despite calling 911, prompting authorities and team staff to go to his home. “Law enforcement agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without...
NFL
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy