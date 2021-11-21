Lois Andrews Memorial

Bonita Thornton, 76, rose Saturday morning and put on a suit, a cream-colored hat and an elaborate green sash reading Money Wasters. Later in the day, her dear friend for decades, Lois Nelson Andrews, would be laid to rest in a similar sash. Andrews, a cultural icon who helped to...
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s senior Madison Mathiowetz signed her Letter of Intent on Wednesday at St. Mary’s High School to play basketball for South Dakota State University next winter. Left to Right: Brynn Mathiowetz (Mom), Coach Woitas, Coach Schieffert, Coach Mathiowetz, Matt Mathiowetz (Dad) and Madison sitting.
Longtime Florida State football assistant coaches Mickey Andrews and Billy Sexton were on the sideline for some of the best FSU-Miami games in the rivalry’s history. Andrews was FSU’s defensive coordinator from 1984-2009, while Sexton was an FSU assistant from 1979-2006 and was the running backs coach for most of his tenure.
On Thursday, the West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball program received letters of intent (LOI) from commits Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis on the first day of the November early-signing period that continues through next Wednesday. Davis (6'3" 190-lb), a native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, attends high school at Teays...
FRAMINGHAM – The award-winning Framingham High dance team will compete for the first time this season at the Endicott College Invitational on Sunday, November 14. The Flyers are coached by Angela Rodriguez. The Framingham High School dance team won the winter state championship on March 11, 2020 at Framingham High...
The all-star swimmer and softball player make it official Nov. 10, at Glencoe High.Glencoe's Natalie Kingsbury and Ellie Ravins signed letters of intent in an impromptu ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 10, in The Commons at Glencoe High School. Kingsbury — who swims for both the Hillsboro Swim Team and Glencoe High School — will be attending and competing for Campbell University in North Carolina next fall. The Campbell University Fighting Camels compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) at the NCAA Division-I level. Ravins, who plays softball for the Crimson Tide and Oregon Red Heat, while in the past playing for the Hillsboro Diamondbacks, signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play softball at Western Oregon University next fall. Western Oregon competes at the NCAA Division-II level and plays in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference, where they placed fifth behind league champion Northwest Nazarene during the 2020-21 season. Ravins was a first team all-conference player as a freshman, batting .418 while playing infield for the Tide. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Freshman Michael Pratt passed for a career-high 311 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Tyjae Spears ran for career-best 111 yards and two scores to lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17 on Saturday. South Florida (2-9, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) accounted for the first and last...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s current leading tackler, LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Award is giving to the nation’s top college linebacker. In 2018, former LSU Tiger Devin White became the first player in school history to...
FOXBORO — It’s on to the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 4 playoffs for coach Jack Martinelli and the No. 3-seeded Warriors. Overcoming an early deficit by scoring three straight TDs, Foxboro (9-1) won its ninth straight game and earned a bid opposite No. 2-seeded Duxbury in the Final Four round Saturday with a 42-21 victory over Wilmington last Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers are back after a 38 year hiatus. The professional football team will return to play in the spring of 2022. The Breakers are part of the United States Football League. The new USFL is an American football league, owned by FOX Sports,
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin-Jesuit rematch is one of many blockbuster matchups that will kickoff Friday night. The first time around, the Crusaders beat Jesuit in triple overtime. This time, they’ll meet in the Division I semi-finals. Winner will play at Yulman Stadium on Tulane’s campus for a state title.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Big Four for this year’s CBS 4 Nat Moore Trophy has been announced. CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry interviewed the final four about becoming finalists and their heroics on the football field.
This year’s finalists include two dominant defensive ends, Marvin Jones Jr. from American Heritage and Chaminade Madonna’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr. along with two offensive weapons. One from Dillard, the speedy wide receiver Devaughn Mortimore, and the multi-talented quarterback Zion Turner from St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Nat Moore Trophy is about more than just football. It’s also about character.
“Football shaped me as a leader on and off...
Newman takes care of business on the road with a victory over Episcopal, 37-6 Jesuit beats Curtis, 14-13, advances to Div. I semi's. FOX 8 Football Friday preview: Curtis vs. Jesuit, Div. I quarterfinals. Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM UTC. Easton wins convincingly over Ellender in Class 4A...
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The 48th Annual Bayou Classic kicked off on Monday, Nov. 22 with the news conference previewing the historic rivalry between the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers. The Bayou Classic returns to New Orleans after spending last season in Shreveport, Louisiana due to COVID-19. Governmental leaders,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals. The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-game losing streak has the guys in Las Vegas doubting the Black and Gold’s fortunes on the back end of the season. The Saints enter their Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills as 4.5-point underdog. The Saints are 5-5 overall, and 5-5 against the spread. This...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since the 1946-47 season, LSU has held its first five opponents under 60 points, with the latest defensive prowess coming in a win over Belmont in the PMAC on Monday, Nov. 22. The Tigers (5-0) dominated the Bruins (3-2), 83-53. Tari...
