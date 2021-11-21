Lois Andrews Memorial

The all-star swimmer and softball player make it official Nov. 10, at Glencoe High.Glencoe's Natalie Kingsbury and Ellie Ravins signed letters of intent in an impromptu ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 10, in The Commons at Glencoe High School. Kingsbury — who swims for both the Hillsboro Swim Team and Glencoe High School — will be attending and competing for Campbell University in North Carolina next fall. The Campbell University Fighting Camels compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) at the NCAA Division-I level. Ravins, who plays softball for the Crimson Tide and Oregon Red Heat, while in the past playing for the Hillsboro Diamondbacks, signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play softball at Western Oregon University next fall. Western Oregon competes at the NCAA Division-II level and plays in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference, where they placed fifth behind league champion Northwest Nazarene during the 2020-21 season. Ravins was a first team all-conference player as a freshman, batting .418 while playing infield for the Tide. {loadposition sub-article-01}

7 DAYS AGO