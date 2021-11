Though their name might not be something your grandmother would feel comfortable repeating, Shit That I Knit (STIK) makes some killer knitwear that are a wardrobe must, regardless where you live. The female-founded brand has recently released their Scotia Sweater, which is 100% pima cotton and handmade with sustainably sourced materials by female artisans in Peru who make a fair wage. Available in white, camel and navy, the relaxed-fit sweater is incredibly soft and versatile, meaning that it’s great for a breezy beach day in California or layered up for a chilly shopping day in England. Since it has a pretty relaxed fit, we recommend sizing down one (or even two) sizes if you want it to be more form-fitting.

