Ask Amy: Some scuttlebutt should be shared

Dear Amy: My daughter-in-law’s mother, “Penny,” was cheating on her husband right before he died. Penny moved him into the family home three weeks after her husband’s funeral. My daughter-in-law and my...
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
A woman from Arizona has figured out that her husband and friend have been cheating on her because of an identical birthmark on her friend's new baby. Hailey Custer, who is also a 28-year-old mother four, was heartbroken to discover that her 36-year-old husband, Travis Bowling, was having an affair with a friend she was helping out.
DEAR ABBY - My husband and I have been married for 25 years. He has recently started running around with his buddies and partying. He hardly has time for me anymore. I found out he had cheated on me, not once but several times, with different women. …
A couple in the northeastern district of Faisalabad in Pakistan ended their lives just as the woman was about to marry another man whom her parents had chosen for her. A Family of 11 Died in a Mass Suicide Three Years Ago. A New Netflix Series Shows Why It’s Not Over Yet.
Adoption is a tricky issue, and for Anna in Downers Grove, it’s starting to tear her relationship apart. Here’s why she reached out to us. Do you think it’s possible for their marriage to last? The conversation lives on Facebook!
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome to the pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Prudie live chat. Let me know what’s on your mind as you prepare to celebrate with your family, fight with your family, avoid your family, or just (hopefully) enjoy a day off.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: What do I owe my siblings, if anything? My husband has been fortunate enough to make a lot of money, and we agreed long ago that it was for us and our adult sons, not our (many) deadbeat relatives. My older brother pretty...
She's wondering if she's in the wrong for putting her foot down. A woman has taken to Reddit to find out if she's the bad guy for refusing to let her sister-in-law stay at her house over Thanksgiving if she's menstruating.
I have requested that one of my grown children include me in their living arrangements to avoid leaving me totally on my own as I get older. That way, I would not have to lean on strangers for help. All I am asking for is a room with a bathroom...
A woman has explained how her husband played a cruel game to make her guess which member of her family had sadly died. Writing on Reddit, the woman said she had banned her husband from the funeral after he told her that her sister had rung with news of a death but refused to tell her who had died, asking her to “guess” instead.
DEAR ANNIE: I have two very good friends who I go to breakfast with every Saturday. We are part of a monthly book club; we exercise together three times a week, and we attend the theater together, for which we have season tickets. They are both widows. My husband, thank...
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Over three years ago, my son was widowed. I moved in and helped care for my three grandchildren (8 to 14), kept the house, and basically enabled him to hold his life together. Last year he started dating a nice woman, and it...
My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been getting along very well for some time now. Recently, I noticed that he changed the password on his cell phone. He has never done this before in the nearly 30 years we have been married. My guess is he did it because I questioned him about a “friend” he has been […]
A mother took to an internet forum to share her regrets over her daughter’s “skanky” name. “I don’t know what to do,” the woman wrote on Mumsnet, a popular forum for mothers. “It’s gradually been eating away at me for the past 6 months.”. The woman declined to reveal the...
Next month my ex-husband is coming over from abroad to meet our son’s new baby. The whole family is viewing the prospect with alarm. He left when our son was one and our daughter four, and subjected me to all kinds of physical, verbal, financial and emotional abuse. Last time...
After spending 100 days apart in the hospital, octogenarian couple George and Joyce Bell celebrated in the best way possible: by having a long, loving cuddle. "Everyone was crying in the room," Rachel White from the Tollesby Hall Care Home in Middlesbrough, England, tells PEOPLE about the tear-jerking moment the married couple of 66 years were reunited on October 20.
The male neighbor is a lazy bachelor. In the community, no one likes him, including me. However, I occasionally feel that I need to be polite to him on the surface as a neighbor. Unexpectedly, what I got in exchange was his invasion.
