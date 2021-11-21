ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Annie's Mailbox: Heartbroken Mom

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

Dear Annie: After 26 years of marriage, my husband and I divorced two years ago. The problem is that he also has divorced our children and grandchildren. Our youngest child still lives with me. In the divorce, my ex wanted no structured visitation with our son. He asked that it be...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas

Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by. My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago. There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments. My youngest daughter and I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Unwanted Houseguests

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a couple who dread hosting unwanted houseguests – in this case, relatives who are messy and have children who lack manners. My wife and I keep an immaculate home. It is our sanctuary!. We live in a different state from majority of family. My...
RELATIONSHIPS
Love Story

The wife cheated on her ex-husband, but her husband kept quiet when he knew it

Hey, LS. When I was young, I was very capricious, and I always didn't listen to my parents. At that time, my parents refused to let me marry my husband. They thought my husband was too poor, but I didn't listen at all. I thought that as long as we worked hard enough, we would be able to make money. I think that as long as I am happy, there is no need to make money too seriously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Mailbox
romper.com

These Toddlers Told Their Moms About Their Past Lives, Ghost Grandmas, & More

Children are said to have a strong connection to the supernatural, which tends to get weaker and disappear as they grow up. While some may say it’s just because their imagination gets a little tamer, there are those who believe what their kids have to say about the spooky things they say. After reading these tales of dearly departed, past lives, and otherworldly creatures, you might just become a believer yourself. Or you might just be extra convinced that kids honestly say some really creepy stuff.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse

Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages. My stepdaughter, "Belle," is 34. My son "Hank" is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes. Belle is an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Emotional affair strains long marriage

Dear Amy: My husband of 50 years has had an “emotional affair” for a year with an old flame from college. They have exchanged very intimate emails and texts, which I discovered by accident. When I confronted him, he denied that it is an affair, but just two old classmates exchanging messages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Daughter comes out but won’t tell Dad. What now?

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My daughter recently revealed to me that she is bisexual. I was supportive and thanked her for trusting me with her revelation. She seemed relieved, but shared that she is not comfortable telling her father (my husband) — understandable, since he will not likely handle it so well.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Husband Wants a Hard No-Meat Rule for Our Kid

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My husband and I are vegetarian. He has been since birth, due to his family’s religion. I have dabbled over the years, but committed fully a while after we began dating. We now have a 2-year-old, and we are raising him vegetarian. We’ve talked a lot about how to handle this because my husband is not religious and really hated how oppressive his family was with their beliefs and rules for him in his youth. He rebelled in a great many ways over the years, but never was tempted to eat meat. Outside of his religion, he just feels very strongly about not eating meat/harming or killing animals. He feels strongly that we should teach our son to love animals as we do, but also that we can/should have a rule that he is not allowed to eat meat while living under our roof. I struggle with this, because I worry it will cause the same issues that he experienced with parental beliefs being forced on him. I imagine it could even easily backfire. Also, my family and many friends all eat meat.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Stressed-Out Employee

Dear Annie: My office is a horrible place to work. My bosses are impossible and have no compassion for any of their employees. I have been told to stop having an asthma attack and get back on the phones. We have to ask permission to use the restroom and write down the time we leave and return. I have a doctor's note saying that I need to use the restroom frequently and was told too bad, get adult diapers. Yesterday, my manager hung up on me because I didn't respond to an e-mail she had sent after I left the office for the day.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

I was 34 years old and had an extramarital affair with my 47-year-old neighbor

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. My wife and I fell in love and got married. More often, it is my blessing to be able to marry my wife. Because most of the time, I only need to worry about how to make money, and my wife will not bother me too much with family matters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy