ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

LEWONCZYK: COVID in deer raises concerns

By DAVE LEWONCZYK CORRESPONDENT
The Citizens Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn article by Pennlive.com’s Marcus Schneck published on this page last Sunday has raised some concerns. After reading it, I can’t say I am not concerned. I’ve received both COVID-19 vaccinations as well as a booster shot, so I am conscious of the consequences off the disease. I am not sure...

www.citizensvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wave 3

Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC issued a warning concerning a global outbreak of the measles after 22 million babies missed their vaccines during the pandemic. The CDC said measles kill more than 60,000 people around the world a year, mostly young children. ”Disruptions from things like the COVID pandemic...
kiwaradio.com

Deer COVID Study Raises Questions Among Hunters

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources expert who oversees the state’s deer population tells the Natural Resources Commission they’ve been getting calls following reports on the results of a study of COVID in deer. Wildlife biometrician Tyler Harms says the Wildlife Bureau conducted the study after...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Pennlive Com#Penn State
spectrumnews1.com

Data: Widespread COVID-19 in deer

MILWAUKEE— In the wake of new a new study showing that 80% of white-tailed deer tested positive for COVID-19, some researchers say the impact on the overall population should be minimal. "From what we can tell, it's not impacting the health of the animals that much," Tony Goldberg, a professor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Martha's Vineyard Times

COVID-infected deer studied

Deer in Iowa have been infected with COVID-19, according to a recent study conducted by university researchers, including those from Penn State and Iowa State, as well as Iowa wildlife officials. This study has not been peer-reviewed yet, but the researchers “found the results so disturbing that they are alerting deer hunters and others who handle deer to take precautions to avoid transmission,” according to The New York Times.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

80% Of Iowa Deer Test Positive For COVID-19 – Is This Reason For Concern?

According to a new study, there seems to be a concerning number of white-tailed deer that have tested positive for COVID-19. As it seems, the deer themselves cannot actually get sick from the virus but that is not to say that they couldn’t act as some sort of “reservoir” for the infection to comfortably exist, mutate and maybe even jump back to people, stronger and more transmissible than ever, as per NPR.
IOWA STATE
Medscape News

COVID Spread Among Deer Causes Concern Over New Variants

Growing reports that white-tailed deer have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and that some have become ill with COVID-19, along with continuing infections and illness in zoo animals and pets, is giving rise to concern among some experts that animals may become reservoirs for the development of new variants or even direct animal-to-human transmission.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
opb.org

OHSU responds to concerns raised by animal rights group

Your browser does not support the audio element. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently sent a letter to the president of Oregon Health & Science University. The letter alleges that animals have suffered in the university’s labs, including the Oregon National Primate Research Center, due to what PETA calls “flagrant, ongoing violations of federal animal welfare guidelines in OHSU’s laboratories.” Vickie Jarrell, director of the Animal Care & Use program at the university, along with Gregory Timmel, attending veterinarian at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, join us to respond to PETA’s concerns.
ANIMALS
conwaydailysun.com

Concern raised about rapidly increasing COVID cases in N.H. schools

CONCORD — There are currently 110 active clusters of COVID-19 in K-12 schools and state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan told school and child-care professionals Wednesday he is concerned. It is possible schools are now contributing to community transmission, Chan said. “The trajectory is increasing,” Chan stressed, “And it is a...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Concerns raised about COVID-19 chronic olfactory dysfunction

(HealthDay)—Chronic olfactory dysfunction (COD) as a symptom of long-term COVID-19 is emerging as a growing public health concern among U.S. individuals, according to a research letter published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amish M. Khan, from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox8live.com

Residents raise concerns over coyotes in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Coyotes are being spotted in Metairie and neighbors fear they’re only getting more comfortable with humans. These sightings and encounters are happening in backyards off of Lake Villa Drive while neighbors are out with pets and children during the day. A coyote has been trotting by...
METAIRIE, LA
The Citizens Voice

142 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in county

Luzerne County has 142 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths according to information provided Tuesday by the state Department of Health. There are now 44,769 cases in the county and the death toll is 972. In Luzerne County, there are currently 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 adult patients...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy