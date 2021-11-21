Chronic Procrastination

Dear Annie: I am an 18-year-old girl living very far from you, but I recently read one of your columns and thought you might be able to help me. I am doing really well in my academics and was just accepted by one of the best engineering institutions in our...
When’s the last time you put off doing something that you had to get done? Procrastinating is extremely common, and we’ve all done it from time to time. You may even be procrastinating while reading this article, when you instead need to get work done, pay bills or do chores.
Hi, Carolyn: I have been married to my wonderful husband for over a decade, we have two kids and live within driving distance of our parents. I am looking into some health concerns (non-life-threatening) that may require a rather major surgery. My mother-in-law often shares sensitive information about extended family...
Procrastination. One of the biggest features of every student’s college life, it is almost Thanos-esque in nature, inevitable for every college student. It is universally considered a negative and undesirable trait, and rightfully so. Yet, there is so much more to the entire process of procrastinating; it seems unfair to reduce it down to something that students should actively avoid. Because, more often than not, it isn’t possible to not procrastinate on an assignment or a homework assignment that is due in one week. If students can’t avoid procrastination, then they might as well embrace it.
Most moms are familiar with pulled muscles and sore backs. Being a mother is hard work, after all, and these ailments often come with the territory. However, many women also struggle with chronic pain, which can last for weeks, months, or even years. The hurt can render you immobile and make it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to fulfill typical parental duties like preparing meals and attending school functions.
Author, Josie Siler is passionate about helping people find joy for their journey. As an award-winning author and photographer, Josie shares God’s gifts of beauty, hope, and adventure with people who are overwhelmed by life’s circumstances, encouraging them to walk in the freedom and joy found in Jesus. Josie’s debut...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.
People who live with chronic pain, whether from cancer, a car accident, or other causes, often get to the point where they are prescribed narcotics for the pain. Although narcotics can work well, they should not be taken with some other medications. It’s important to tell your healthcare providers all...
Dear Annie: I am an 80-year-old female, a widow. I live alone. I have a history of having arthritis, and I can't take medications for arthritis due to having had stomach ulcers. I had a hip replacement in the spring, and I had hoped I would be able to walk without the use of a walker. It is apparent that I am going to need the walker to function. I talked with my orthopedic surgeon. Surgery is not an option. I have scoliosis as well.
Dear Annie: I am a sophomore in college and have been living with the same roommate for the past two years. I've known "Max" since high school, and we were good friends. Toward the end of last semester, however, Max started to do things that really irked me, but I was stressed from finals and thought maybe I was blowing it out of proportion. I figured spending the summer without dealing with him would clear things up, but I was wrong.
You can show your love in a million or so ways. Here are a few more to help you deepen and sweeten your relationship. You may already be doing some of these. If not, pick one or two and see how it goes. 1. Share what you both love best....
Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages. My stepdaughter, "Belle," is 34. My son "Hank" is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes. Belle is an...
Having to pursue college during a pandemic has left 95% of college students with negative mental health symptoms, according to a survey from BestColleges.com, impacting their academic performance and early career success. Since 2014, anxiety and depression have been college students' leading mental health issues, according to research conducted by...
I am in high school and always find myself leaving assignments (especially important ones) to the last minute by procrastinating a lot and, as a result, not getting a great mark. What can I do to ensure I get my work done earlier and motivate myself to get it done...
Does the autumn chill in the air have you sniffling and sneezing? It’s that time of year — but we’ve got the cure! These doctor-approved tips work around the clock to fight sinus infections, and can stop a chronic runny nose. Try them today and breathe easier morning, noon, and night.
Did you hear about the Procrastination Pride parade? It’s been moved to next week. Old jokes aside, procrastination is a painfully familiar concept to most of us. It can be a huge productivity and momentum killer, even when we’re putting things off for good reasons. The end result is the same: a rush of activity at the deadline (or even missed deadlines), and the anxiety that accompanies all that. If you’re looking for ways to bust a long-standing procrastination habit, there are steps you can take. They’re doable, and you can start them right now. (See? You’re already making progress.)
Our culture often attempts to alleviate anxiety about illness by blaming those who become ill. Ill people may internalize cultural blame and experience self-blame, which is associated with increased emotional distress. Working through and discarding self-blame is important for mental and physical health. If you’ve been around a young child...
Howdy Ram Fam and coffee lovers alike, how are we feeling today? With Fall having arrived I know the seasonal colds are upon us like ghosts in the night and so a nice hot cup of coffee might take the chill away. Today I recommend trying the hot Salted Caramel Mocha from Starbucks or even a cup of homemade coffee with a splash of your favorite creamer and this magical ingredient called sweet cream foam with caramel drizzle over the top ( Both of which can be found in HEB).
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college student and cannot afford to go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I didn't really think about it that much when school started because I was so happy to be going to campus. But now I'm pretty much alone. There's going to be a small gathering at school for Thanksgiving for the students who are stranded, so I'm going to that. But I am worried about having to do that twice -- also for Christmas. I wasn't really feeling poor before now, but it's only the poor kids who are having to stay on campus when everybody else is jetting off to be with their families. How can I adopt a better attitude about this? I am grateful to be at college, but I'm feeling down about spending the holidays here. -- Alone.
Reorienting Your Priorities I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. (Philippians 3:8) We suffer disappointment when we can’t get something we think we need. And while that is natural, it’s also an opportunity for us to ask: “What am I really living for?” How we answer […]
