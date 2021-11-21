Chronic Procrastination

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college student and cannot afford to go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I didn't really think about it that much when school started because I was so happy to be going to campus. But now I'm pretty much alone. There's going to be a small gathering at school for Thanksgiving for the students who are stranded, so I'm going to that. But I am worried about having to do that twice -- also for Christmas. I wasn't really feeling poor before now, but it's only the poor kids who are having to stay on campus when everybody else is jetting off to be with their families. How can I adopt a better attitude about this? I am grateful to be at college, but I'm feeling down about spending the holidays here. -- Alone.

EDUCATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO