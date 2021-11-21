ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagittarius Opening Statements

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In grade school, figuring out who likes you could involve a note with boxes to check. What unfolds today is not so different and will likely depend on intermediaries. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Will intentions ripen if you give them time? No. In fact, everything...

Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s the last full week of November and the end of Scorpio season, but not the end of Scorpio’s influence, what with Mars still making his mark under Scorpio’s stars. Still, the universe is wise and our Sun’s ingress in Sagittarius is a welcome relief following an especially potent lunar eclipse on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Even the stars need a break from time to time, to recover and to reflect. The days leading up to the quarter moon in Virgo on the 27th are just that. An opposition between the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Gemini on the 23rd encourages us to leave space for what we don’t yet know, to live in the story before we decide how it ends. Mercury in Sagittarius follows the impulse with an opposition to the North Node on the 25th, asking: “Are you sure? Is that true? Could there be another truth?” — before we put our feet in our mouths. Saturn in Aquarius sextiles Chiron in Aries on the 26th, supporting our efforts to circumnavigate the paths formed by old wounds, to stop what has harmed us from hemming us in. By the 28th, the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury should feel like an alignment, a light that clarifies our intentions, that helps us mean what we say and say what we mean — even if it hurts.
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
Cosmopolitan

November 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for November 2021? It's all in the cards... (Queen of Cups, Knight of Swords, King of Wands) This month you feel pulled in a lot of different directions by important people in your life and the needs or demands they impose upon you. Aries, you’re kind and helpful, and you give a lot to others. Maybe they take advantage sometimes? Now is the time to notice if and when this happens, and rein it in. The Queen of Cups is a loving friend or partner who leans on you emotionally, the Knight of Swords is a rival or boss at work who pushes you (usually in a good way), the King of Wands is an older friend or relative who encourages you to go on adventures - sometimes ill-advised. Aries, look out for these people pushing their luck, so you must put yourself first.
Willits News

Salome’s Stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good time to let that intrepid Aries temperament take charge. Your strong leadership will help settle those still-unresolved situations. Support comes from a surprising source. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Your problem-solving talents shine as you move to cool down...
Michigan Daily

Horoscopes [11/16-11/22]: Lunar eclipse and Sagittarius season

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s ninth weekly horoscope! I took a short break from the horoscopes in order to focus on academics and my own health. Regardless of the position of the stars in the sky, it is always most important to take care of one’s own needs.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 20

Today’s Birthday (11/20/21) Love fills your home this year. Maintain disciplined practices to steadily improve your surroundings. Shift perspectives with your partner next autumn, before a lucrative winter phase heats things up. Rediscover love, fun and romance next spring, before summer’s personal power surge. Savor sweet family time. To get...
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
Elite Daily

Sagittarius Season Will Be Full Of Exciting New Adventures For 3 Zodiac Signs

Sagittarius season is a time for adventure. As a mutable fire sign, the energy is expansive, hopeful, and it almost feels like just about anything is possible. As a Jupiter-ruled sign, Sagittarius is all about gradual growth, and the beauty that comes with experiencing new things. Now that Jupiter’s no longer retrograde and Scorpio season has come to an end, this energy will be much easier to harness, especially for the three lucky zodiac signs who will have the best Sagittarius season 2021: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius (aka fire signs). The fire signs have one major thing in common, and that’s energy. Each of them is always eager to push things forward in their own unique way, and Sagittarius season will be on their side in traditional Jupiter-like fashion to support making that happen.
chatelaine.com

Sagittarius: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Your sign is a fire sign that’s associated with travel and adventure. No wonder because your ruling planet is expansive Jupiter. You thrive in wide open spaces, in the face of new and interesting ideas, or when you get to travel and experience different ways of living. Trouble only comes up when you feel bored or trapped. You’re a visionary but that can feel like a burden when you’re stuck in mundane routines or a life lacking adventure. If your enthusiasm for life goes quiet, it gets you down and makes you want to hide.
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Sagittarius fills us with hope and anticipation

This week we have the full moon in Taurus and then the sun and Mercury entering Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 18: Mercury in Scorpio in perfect harmony with Neptune in Pisces opens up imaginations. Also, news of good fortune. Happy 82nd to Margaret Atwood, poet, novelist and now TV script writer for her adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
astrostyle.com

Sagittarius Season 2021 Taps Desire to Explore

Raise the stakes! No-limits Sagittarius season 2021 begins as the Sun graces this visionary and optimistic sign from November 21 to December 21. Explore new areas and expand your knowledge base—all while keeping a fully open mind. Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During...
arcamax.com

Mercury Change

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're meant to lead. Take charge. This can be done quietly and humbly as long as your actions are firm, direct and unfaltering. You will bring out the best in others and utilize their talents. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has doubts. The question is how...
Glamour

31 Famous Sagittarius Celebrities Who Are the Definition of Free Spirits

Miley Cyrus. Taylor Swift. Janelle Monáe. What do all of these wildly different artists have in common? We'll tell you: They're all Sagittarius celebrities. Sagittarius season runs from November 21 to December 21, and the zodiac sign's element is fire, which is a direct opposite to the water sign directly before it: Scorpio. That means Sags, like their fellow fire signs Leo and Aries, are passionate, optimistic, inventive, and enthusiastic. If that sounds like the perfect recipe for an artist, it is. Swift has written about dating famous Sagittarius men (ahem, Jake Gyllenhaal), while Cyrus has an unreleased song about her sign.
Elite Daily

3 Signs Will Have A More Challenging Sagittarius Season Than Anyone Else

As Scorpio season comes to an end, Sagittarius energy is making a very bold, grand entrance. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius is all about freedom, expansion, and assertion. While many may resonate with this energy in a lot of ways, there are some zodiac signs who will have a particularly challenging time during this month. Despite the fact that this is one of the most traditionally optimistic signs of the zodiac, no one experiences this energy the exact same way, specifically making Sagittarius season 2021 the worst for three unlucky zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn.
theodysseyonline.com

What Are the Sagittarius' Strengths & Weaknesses?

The stars on the day of your birth can influence your personality and future. That's why getting an astrology birth chart reading can be so helpful. If you're a Sagittarius and not sure what that means, here's a breakdown. What Do Sagittariuses Excell At?. This sun sign is known for...
Elite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs At Risk Of Breaking Up Over Thanksgiving Break

As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And that’s before we even get into potential tension with romantic partners. If you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, bringing a new boyfriend or girlfriend home for the holidays, or just reevaluating your relationship ahead of cuffing season, you might have a turning point ahead. Your relationship could move to the next level, or maybe, the trials and tests of Thanksgiving will lead to a split.
