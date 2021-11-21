GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

What are all Snapshots locations for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition in the GTA Trilogy? Snapshots are one of the collectible types in GTA San Andreas, which involve using the Camera to capture a designated spot or scene. Snapshots are represented by floating camera icons which can be seen when you equip the Camera and view the scene through its viewfinder, from a first-person perspective. As part of our GTA Trilogy guide, we're going to reveal all Snapshots locations for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

