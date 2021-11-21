To the editor: Cal Thomas is wrong on infrastructure

Cal Thomas critiques the recently passed infrastructure bill as less than perfect. He failed to compare it to the “Infrastructure Week” from the previous administration. Because, like the “beautiful” health-care bill promised by President Donald Trump, it never happened.

The inflation scare is back as well, Mr. Thomas says, all without noting that current inflation is the result of spending by past administrations. Not a penny has been spent under the new infrastructure bill so far.

On a similar note, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, is concerned about debt and inflation. Yet the late Sen. Robert Byrd tacked on “pork” for West Virginia to every appropriation bill that went through the senate for decades. While adding to the national debt, he was a hero for bringing home the bacon to one of the biggest welfare states in the nation to this day.

RUSSELL GRIPPS

Swanton

Pardon the turkeys

This week, President Biden will set infrastructure aside just long enough to pardon two turkeys. With more than 200 million turkeys killed in the United States each year, everyone can pardon their own turkey and instead try a plant-based roast this Thanksgiving.

Few people know that turkeys are bred and raised in toxic fume-filled crowded sheds and their beaks and toes are clipped without any anesthesia, mutilated to prevent them from harming themselves and others. Then, at just 16 weeks, their throats are slit, and they are lowered into boiling water to remove their feathers. All for a holiday tradition?

Meat eaters pay a heavy price too. Turkey flesh is laced with saturated fats and cholesterol that elevate the risk of chronic diseases and prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens. All for a holiday tradition.

With growing popularity of Tofurky, Field Roast, Gardein, and other plant-based holiday roasts, U.S. turkey production has dropped by a whopping 27 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million.

This Thanksgiving let’s all give thanks for our good health and happiness with a cruelty-free plant-based holiday roast; CompassionateHolidays.com offers more options and recipes that will have everyone giving thanks.

ERIC LINDSTROM

Ithaca, N.Y.

The writer is the Executive Director of the Farm Animal Rights Movement.

U.S. vaccine ranking

For shame!

Wednesday’s political cartoon identified the “world’s leader” as 56th most vaccinated country.

Borrowing a few words from a recent opinion column, people claiming to be “free thinkers” regarding the pandemic and vaccination are more likely to be sheep.

The same designation could very well apply to participants at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

BETTY MOORE

Toledo

Toledo, it’s time to clean up the horizon

I responded to an article written in The Blade about 20 years ago when the arguments on signage and billboard-control first came to debate. I always wondered what became of the issue, and it appears it finally might be coming to a vote.

I thoroughly support the push to “clean up the horizon.”

I lived in the Scottsdale-Phoenix area in the middle 1990s.

Arizona already had billboard and work-signage height laws and limitations in place. The main reason was not to block the view of the mountains. The overall lasting effect, however, was a decluttering of the total environment and atmosphere of the cities. Even blighted areas looked decent.

Initially, I had to adjust from scanning the horizon to scanning at eye level for signs. This is actually a safer way of driving.

What with GPS systems anymore, a simple nice-looking monument sign is all that is needed to show where a business is.

And sorry, I know there is a need for advertisement, but billboards are obnoxious behemoths that contribute to distracted driving. There are plenty of other ways to advertise.

What a visual shock it was when I moved back to the Toledo area.

All the horizon mess! My immediate response was “wow, this looks awful”. So, yes, it will make a huge difference lowering and eliminating airspace advertising.

And, yes, it has an economic impact. How a city visually presents itself as a whole makes a great difference in attracting and maintaining businesses and young people to stay in the area.

If Toledo wishes to become a progressive city, the signage and billboards need to be contained and cleaned up. Suburbs should jump on this bandwagon also.

ALI MORGILLO

Northwood

No right to vote in Maumee

If you would like to know what socialism is like, move to Maumee.

Our right to vote has been taken away and replaced with administrative rule.

On the bad deal with Toledo on water supply, we got no vote. On the bad deal with TARTA, we got no vote.

On redoing Conant Street, we got no vote.

On the past administration causing sewage to dump into our water supply, we got no vote, but we get charged extra on our water bill.

And since January they couldn’t read our water meter because of dead batteries in their meters, but we get charged extra because of their incompetence.

So, if you can afford to pay your bills, don’t move to Maumee, as that will run you broke.

TERRY SEEMAN

Maumee