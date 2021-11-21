ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Girls basketball: Springfield edges Whitmer on late shot

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uthr6_0d36xBch00

Kendall Carruthers hit a buzzer-beater to lead the Springfield girls basketball team to a 45-43 home win over Whitmer on Saturday.

Carruthers led the Blue Devils (2-0) with 15 points and Markiya Cunningham added 10 points. Springfield finished the game on a 9-0 run.

Jada Shoup paced Whitmer with 16 points.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48, SANDUSKY PERKINS 38

SANDUSKY — Emily Baer scored 14 points and Brooklyn Vaughn tallied 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Central Catholic topped Perkins on the road in the season opener for both teams.

Brinn Hunt added 12 points for the Fighting Irish.

Kendall Zeiher scored eight points to lead Perkins.

DELTA 60, OTSEGO 30

DELTA, Ohio — Khloe Weber and Grace Munger scored 17 points each to lead Delta to a victory over Otsego.

Sophia Burres added 11 points for the Panthers (1-1).

Jaycie Studer paced Otsego (0-2) with seven points.

DANBURY 48, PORT CLINTON 33

LAKESIDE, Ohio — Kamil Stephens scored 11 points to lead Danbury to a home victory in the team’s season opener.

Da’Cariya Lanier poured in 22 points to pace Port Clinton.

GENOA 52, MAUMEE 32

Lacy Frias tallied 14 points and Gina Goodman chipped in with 13 points to lead Genoa to a road win at Maumee High School.

Jessica Roper scored 11 points to lead Maumee.

