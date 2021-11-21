Girls basketball: Springfield edges Whitmer on late shot

Here are the 2021 All-Blade offensive player selections:. ■ Scouting report: Newman rounded out the 2021 season with a 70.5 percent completion rate. He converted 148 of 210 pass attempts for 2,159 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 1,311 yards on 143 carries for 20 scores. Newman was named Northwest Ohio Athletic League player of the year, and he was tabbed district offensive player of the year. His 2021 campaign earned him the Northwest District's nomination for Ohio's Mr. Football award. As a defensive back, he had 54 tackles (37 solo, 17 assists), four pass breakups, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. Newman has committed to play baseball at Bowling Green State University.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO