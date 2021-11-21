Daniel Ferguson (1948-2021)

Daniel Clinton Ferguson, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, foster parent to at least 50 children, teacher, and minister who liked to sing the National Anthem at Mud Hens games, died Monday at his Toledo home. He was 72.

He died after a long bout with prostate cancer, Tabitha Ferguson, a daughter, said.

“He was generous with his time — sharing his knowledge and giving of himself,” she said. “He was a kind and caring person. He was also talented, intelligent, humble, but also very entertaining.”

Mr. Ferguson retired from Rogers High School where he taught English and Latin since he was hired in 1980.

He then was at different times a substitute at Toledo School for the Arts for many years and then at St. Ursula Academy for a time until he retired permanently about a year ago.

Before Rogers High School, Mr. Ferguson was a foster parent along with his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Ferguson through Shults-Lewis Child and Family Services in Valparaiso, Ind.

For decades prior to that, they cared for at least 50 foster children together while raising their own family. They had five children and adopted another five.

Mr. Ferguson earlier was a minister in Bellevue, Ohio, for a couple of years.

Since the 1980s he also sang with ensembles and choirs and at Toledo community events after taking a few singing classes at the University of Toledo. He was a baritone.

He sang “everything from opera arias to Broadway tunes to Scottish ballads,” and “was a fixture” at Mud Hens games where he sang the National Anthem 169 times, and the Walleye games, where he sang it 23 times, his wife said.

On Aug. 26, 1995, Mr. Ferguson, by then a veteran of some four dozen pre-game national anthems at Mud Hens baseball games, sang before 15,000 fans prior to an Oakland A’s-New York Yankees game in Oakland.

He was the winner, in the men’s solo division, of the Oakland team’s annual National Anthem competition. The only out-of-state entrant among 300 people who sent in tapes, he entered with the encouragement of his brother, who lived in the San Francisco Bay area.

Born Dec. 2, 1948, in Beech Grove, Ind., Mr. Ferguson graduated from Greenfield, Ind., High School and then attended what then was Michigan Christian College, in Rochester Hills, Mich. for about a year before enlisting in the Army.

In 1968 he married Phyllis Huckaba, whom he met in college.

The next year Mr. Ferguson enlisted in the Army, received training in Vietnamese and radio interception in Texas, and then served in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1970.

Upon his return from service, he continued his education and got his bachelor's and master's degrees in classics from Indiana University, and a degree in religious studies from Harding Graduate School in Memphis.

In his free time Mr. Ferguson enjoyed playing league softball, fishing, and golfing. He was also an avid baseball fan.

He also liked to play chess, cards, board games, and trivia. Additionally, he played piano and handbells and wrote poetry.

Mr. Ferguson was preceded in death by three siblings.

Along with his wife Phyllis, surviving are his daughters, Lydia Horvath, Tabitha Ferguson, Kim Ferguson, Rolizia Ferguson; sons, Benjamin, Philip Jesse, Nathan, Josh, Kenny, and Emmanuel Ferguson; sisters, Marsha Penner, Connie Faddis, Letha Ferguson, and Paula Reich, and five grandchildren.

Mr. Ferguson donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church. The family requests that attendees wear masks.

The family suggests tributes to Smile Train or Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.