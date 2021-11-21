ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Leaders must save bridge

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Roche de Boeuf bridge needs the type of leadership from officials and citizens that are expended on lesser matters.

Two men who bid $6,500 for ownership of the bridge are struggling to finalize the required plan to stabilize the structure, partially because of illness. The men were granted an extension, but that plan is due Dec. 2. The truth of the matter remains that no one individual, or two, can save the bridge alone. It takes a community. It also takes our U.S. senators, members of Congress, and local officials to step up and devise a plan to shore up the bridge and plan for its upkeep. It will likely cost more than $2 million to take down the bridge; that same money could go towards a short-term effort to stabilize the bridge.

That stabilization could provide the chance for historical preservation groups and organizations, including Metroparks Toledo and the Nature Conservancy, to work with officials on a long-term plan to restore the bridge.

The bridge spans the Maumee river at Waterville and Grand Rapids as the landmark terminus of the eight-mile towpath trail that follows along the remnants of Miami and Erie Canal. The rail links three Toledo Metroparks: Providence, Bend View, and Farnsworth. The bridge speaks to something beyond the transitory — history, beauty, architecture.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) has already put forward a plan for saving the bridge. Her plan would unite the forces of the state, along with Lucas and Wood counties, to contribute $1 million in funds to save the bridge — the state could then contribute the $2.2 million with which it plans to demolish the bridge. That cause must be joined by citizens and local leaders.

Communities lose something precious when a piece of history — a beautiful piece of history — is lost. The Roche de Boeuf bridge deserves a better fate.

Time is running out to extricate the bridge from the clutches of the Ohio Department of Transportation bureaucracy, which long ago predetermined a plan to destroy the beautiful structure. That structure, the bureaucrats maintain, is a hazard. The bridge has not been the subject of a hazardous incident thus far, and it is ODOT that failed to preserve and stabilize the bridge for decades. The bridge bears no blame for that negligence.

The time to act and save the bridge is now, before it becomes another regret: “we should have done more to save that place.” That place is here and now. It can be saved. The Roche de Boeuf bridge can remain a beautiful, stunning part of the landscape.

It only takes the will, good citizens, and committed public officials to make it so.

