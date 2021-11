The 10th Annual Harvest Food Drive allows the Hamptons Food Pantry to continue their campaign to combat hunger. This pandemic has dramatically increased the number of individuals that they serve. They have increased households they serve due to the pandemic by 20%. This year they have increased to over 24,000 individuals they serve! Your support will provide a bottle of milk for an infant, a well-balanced meal for a child and ease a parent’s mind knowing their child will not go to bed hungry.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO