Morgan Griffith called my house for a town hall. I pressed "0" to ask a question but didn’t get to do so. So publicly I would like my question answered. Mr. Griffith, why did you vote not to certify the election of Joe Biden on January 6th? I read your answer in February. And what I read was that you were challenging other states election officials in their duty in their state elections process. Many who are Republicans that voted for Trump. Many MORE cases in states challenging election officials that were dismissed with rulings that there was no wrongdoing and not enough fraud to swing the election. Why are you playing this dangerous game with our democracy, joining those trying to overthrow our republic?

ELECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO