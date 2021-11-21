17-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run accident

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager dead last week. California Highway Patrol says the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light. Witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light, CHP says. The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He has since died from his injuries and has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Isiah Walls. Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO