Accidents

17-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run accident

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver hit a 17-year-old boy and then didn’t stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers took over a portion of...

CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Boy Struck In South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Dies; Driver Still Sought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager dead last week. California Highway Patrol says the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light. Witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light, CHP says. The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He has since died from his injuries and has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Isiah Walls. Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Oregonian

Woman dies after being struck by numerous vehicles in I-84 hit-and-run, police say

A Portland woman died after she was hit by multiple vehicles when she got out of her car on Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland, police said Monday. Investigators believe Carrie Lynn Simons, 37, had been driving westbound near Northeast 122nd Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police said Simons got out of her car and was hit by at least two, but possibly as many as four, other vehicles. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died later that night, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
Click10.com

Man arrested after crash kills 2 South Florida women, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man who troopers say was intoxicated while driving is now behind bars in Marion County after a deadly crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 441, records show. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van carrying six people from Homestead was traveling north on U.S. 441....
FLORIDA STATE
nbc15.com

MMSD: High school student taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Capital High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to a letter sent out by the principal. Principal Quinn Craugh wrote that just before noon, during open-campus lunch, a student was crossing Gammon...
MADISON, WI
Click10.com

Missing service dog found dead after being hit by car on I-95

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A missing service dog that belonged to an armed service veteran was found dead by authorities. Local 10 News has learned that Gunny, a black Labrador retriever, died on Friday. He was hit by a car on I-95 and recovered by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Gunny’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wevv.com

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Hit Tuesday in Henderson

A 73-year old California man is at Deaconess Hospital after a woman hit him at a busy intersection Tuesday. Henderson County Deputies were called to the intersection of Doubletree Road and Highway 10-78 North after a pedestrian was hit by a car at around 5:00 PM. The driver of the...
HENDERSON, KY
WTOP

Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver on ICC

A pedestrian died after a driver struck the man on the westbound Intercounty Connector and then left the scene early Tuesday. The Maryland Transportation Authority police said police are looking for a silver or gray vehicle with front-end damage. Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is asked to call 410-537-6905.
ACCIDENTS
vvng.com

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck near Desert Valley Hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle near Desert Valley Hospital on Wednesday. At about 4:17 pm, on November 10th, emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian in the area of Bear Valley Road and Second Avenue. Upon arrival, they located a 2010 gray Toyota Corolla stopped along the shoulder of the westbound lanes and the pedestrian down in the roadway behind the vehicle.
VICTORVILLE, CA
cbslocal.com

Boy, 12, Injured After Being Struck By Van In Martin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Martin County earlier this week. The incident happened along Highway 15. A Ford van heading north struck the pedestrian at roughly 4:20 p.m. Thursday. The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont with...
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
WCVB

13-year-old boy recovering after being shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot late Wednesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. It happened just after 11 p.m. on Wood Avenue near Westminster Street. It was the third shooting in Boston in three days. The teen's friend said they were headed home when...
BOSTON, MA

