Venezuelans head to polls in regional, local elections as opposition returns

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelans head to the polls on Sunday in local and regional elections which represent a major challenge for electoral authorities and opposition politicians alike, as the latter return to compete for votes against the government of President Nicolas Maduro for the first time in four years....

AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
AFP

Fractures and government power blamed for Venezuela opposition defeat

The disastrous results suffered by Venezuela's fractured opposition in Sunday's regional elections were largely self-inflicted, analysts told AFP, as President Nicolas Maduro's party almost swept the board of state governors. Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP. It was the first election contested by the opposition in more than three years, having boycotted previous presidential (2018) and parliamentary (2020) votes.
POLITICS
AFP

Govt party scores major win in Venezuela regional vote

The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's regional ballot, which brought opposition parties to the polls in Venezuela for the first time since 2017. The vote for governors and mayors, overseen by European Union observers who returned to the country after a 15-year absence, was a major litmus test for Maduro's government in a country crippled by international sanctions and economic crisis. The EU mission will present a report on Tuesday. The long queues of voters at polling booths in the capital Caracas presented a very different picture from elections for president in 2018 and for parliament two years later that were boycotted by the opposition. "We, the revolutionary forces, have won 21 (states), including the capital of the country... Beautiful triumph, beautiful victory," Maduro said of the results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Venezuelan Opposition Calls for Change as Campaign Wraps Up

MARACAIBO / BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Campaigning closed on Thursday for Venezuela's regional election with opposition parties - returning to the polls https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/with-catchy-jingles-cautious-optimism-venezuela-opposition-returns-ballot-2021-11-17 for the first time in four years - appealing to voters to punish the ruling Socialists for hyper-inflation and a deep recession. Sunday's election for state governors,...
POLITICS
Daily Reflector

Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina's midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
Americas
News Break
Politics
AFP

UN concern over 'enemies of peace' in Colombia

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed concern Tuesday at the risk posed by "enemies of peace" in Colombia, which is marking the fifth anniversary of historic peace accords that ended a near six-decade conflict. November 24 marks five years since the government and Marxist guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed deal to end Latin America's longest-running internal conflict.
POLITICS
AFP

Mexican president names first woman central bank chief

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday nominated Deputy Finance Minister Victoria Rodriguez as the next Bank of Mexico governor, the first woman to head the central bank. "For the first time, a woman will be heading the Bank of Mexico," Lopez Obrador told reporters, saying the nomination, which requires approval by the Senate, was part of efforts to promote gender equality.
BUSINESS
AFP

Stark choice as Chile heads to polarized presidential poll

A far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist will vie to become president of Chile next month, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change.  The fear of a left-wing Boric candidacy not able to respond to the (economic) problems facing the country today or the fear of an ultra-conservative leadership with Kast that will severely damage the pluralism that a democracy should have."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Stocks soar after Chileans vote for polar opposite presidential candidates

Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader. Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff. The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights. Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
knoxfocus.com

Local elections, national polls

I don’t believe I have ever heard of anything that is more ridiculous or anything that would make people angrier than paying illegal immigrants $450,000 each. Former Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. said on Fox News on Nov. 7 that if the democrats let this go through, it would be very hard for them to defend the 50 or 60 House Seats that would be closely contested.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

