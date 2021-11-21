ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears and Ravens: How to Watch

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens (6-3) at Chicago Bears (3-6)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

TV Streaming: CBS on fuboTV, free trial

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

National Radio: Sports USA (Larry Kahn, Mark Carrier).

Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The line: Ravens by 5 (over/under 43 1/2). Betting information at SI.com.

BearDigest.com Pick: Ravens 27, Bears 20

BearDigest Record to date: 8-1 (8-1 vs. the spread)

The Series: Seventh meeting, Bears lead the series 4-2. The Bears won the last two, both in overtime. The last one in 2017 was 27-24 in Baltimore. The Bears are 3-0 against the Ravens at Soldier Field.

The Coaches: Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 135-82 in his 14th season and is 11-8 in the playoffs. He has a 1-2 record against the Bears. Bears coach Matt Nagy is 31-26 in his fourth season and 0-2 in the playoffs. He is facing the Ravens for the first time.

Last Week: The Ravens lost at home on Thursday night to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 as Jacoby Brissett and Tua Tagovailoa combined to throw for 314 yards and Lamar Jackson was limited to 26 of 43 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception while being sacked four times. The Dolphins held Jackson to 39 rushing yards on nine attempts, his second lowest total this year. The Bears had a bye week and in their last game on Nov. 8 lost 29-27 at Pittsburgh after Justin Fields led a fourth-quarter comeback with a TD pass to Darnell Mooney, and Mooney also scored on an end-around. The Bears had six completions of 20 or more yards, a season high, and Fields threw for a career-high 291 yards but Chris Boswell's 40-yard field goal won it in the closing seconds of a game marred by unusual officiating calls.

Injuries: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is questionable due to illness. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, returned on Friday but on Saturday was put back on the injury report as questionable due to the illness, which is not COVID-19. NT Brandon Williams (hip/neck), OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) and WR Myles Boykin (finger) are out. TE Nick Boyle (knee), OL Patrick Mekari (ankle), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (hip/neck), CB Taven Young (foot), CB Anthony Averett (thigh), WR Devin Duvernay (knee), T Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) and LB Kristian Welch (foot) are quesitonable.

The Bears have lost edge rusher Khalil Mack for the season on IR and he will have foot surgery in the coming days. Akiem Hicks (ankle) and Danny Trevathan (knee) will miss the game and Trevathan has also gone on IR. Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (calf) are doubtful, while Elijah Wilkson (back) and safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) are questionable. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) practiced all week on a limited basis and has been removed from the injury report.

What to watch: Will the Ravens bounce back after their most embarrassing defeat of the year? ... Will the Ravens even have Jackson after he missed two days of practice and was still sick on Saturday? Tyler Huntley is the backup. ... Can Baltimore's pass defense stiffen after the Ravens dropped to last in the league against the pass this week? ... Will it be another extra-long, wild Ravens game. They've been in three overtime games, winning the last two including one over the Vikings Nov. 7 34-31. They have three wins when they trailed by double digits in the second half. ... Can the Bears end a four-game losing streak and set themselves up for a return engagement with the Lions on Thursday, one of the three teams they've beaten. ... Is it possible for the offensive momentum with Fields that the Bears had against Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter to continue, as it's allowed them to pull out of last in the league in total offense. They had a season-high 414 yards in that game. ... Will the Bears defense be able to compensate for the losses of Hicks, Mack and Trevathan, three veteran leaders? Are the Bears finally going to end this seven-year jinx with losses after the bye week.

Matching Up: Through Thursday, the Ravens are second on offense, 10th passing and first rushing the ball. Baltimore is 24th on defense, 32nd (last) agianst the pass and fourth against the run.

The Bears are 31st on offense, 32nd (last) passing and fifth running the ball. The Bears are 12th on defense, 10th against the pass and 22nd against the run.

Notable: Baltimore's defense is giving up 6.2 yards a play, the worst in the NFL. ... Baltimore failed to cover the spread on six of its nine games. ... Ravens WR Rashod Bateman has 18 receptions in the last four games including a career-high six last week. ... Jackson has a rushing or passing TD in 45 straight games, the NFL's longest streak. ... Jackson has 10 100-yard rushing games, tied for the most in NFL history for a quarterback with Michael Vick. ... LB Odafe Oweh is third among rookies in sacks with four. ... The Bears have 926 yards rushing in the last six games. ... The Bears have gone 137 straight pass attempts without making an interception.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears LG Cody Whitehair vs. Ravens DE Calais Campbell

Whitehair will not be the only Bears offensive lineman who will face this challenge because the Ravens move the 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell up and down the line. Campbell is now 35 years old and has only half a sack on the year but somehow has been a dominant force up front from numerous spots on the line, usually matching up against a guard. Sometimes they'll even put him over the center. What he has done is provide teammates on the line or at linebacker with assistance making plays all year, and he's disrupted so much all year that Pro Football Focus ranks the former Cardinal and Jaguar as the fourth-best interior defensive lineman in the league this season. Only Cameron Heyward, Aaron Donald and Jonathan Allen grade out ahead of him. Campbell's long reach could make it tough on Justin Fields, who has had a few problems with batted passes going for interceptions. Heyward did it to him in the last game. Whitehair had a shaky start according to PFF's blocking grades but has since turned it around like many of the other Bears offensive lineman. PFF grades him No. 27 out of all the league's guards at 66.8, including 68.4 as a run blocker. Whitehair has allowed three sacks this year. That matches a career high, but he still has eight games to avoid adding to the total.

Bears CB Kindle Vildor vs. Ravens WR Marquise Brown

"Hollywood" Brown is having the breakout years many good receivers enjoy in their third season. After making 46 and 58 catches in his first two years, Brown already has 52 catches for 719 yards. His receiving yards per game is 31.8 yards above his career high and he has six TD catches after making 15 in his first two seasons. Brown could challenge 100 catches this year. At 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, he's definitely not the big X-receiver type taking a jump ball away along the sidelines. Vildor will have to find a way to match his speed. It won't be only Vildor matching up on him as the Ravens will move him from side to side. They like to throw Brown wide receiver screens when they can't find him downfield, and put their bigger wideouts and their tight ends in front paving the way. Vildor matches up size-wise but can he account for Brown's speed? Vildor remains one of the lower-ranked starting cornerbacks in the league. His completion percentage allowed has begun to drop, now at 72.5%. However he has given up five touchdowns and a 150.3 passer rating when targeted. He also has missed on 14.7% of his tackle attempts, and the Bears can't afford missed tackles in this game.

Bears S Tashaun Gipson vs. Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Finding a way to cover Andrews is a real Bears problem. He is on track for a career-best season as a receiver and has 48 receptions for 623 yards with four TDs, all while posting his best catch percentage at 69.6% of targets. The Bears will need to cover him with a defensive back in man-to-man situations because Roquan Smith will need to be spying on Jackson and their other two inside linebackers are not going to adequately blanket a former Pro Bowl player. Gipson has battled through injuries and played in just six of the nine games, with a passer rating against of 110.6, his worst in the last four seasons, and has given up 77.8% completions when targeted. He also has missed on 14.8% of tackles, another high count in the last four years.

Bears LB Roquan Smith vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Most of the time quarterbacks will not appear in these matchups because they're throwing the ball all the time and facing entire defenses. But in Jackson's case, his team-high 106 rushing attempts make Smith's biggest job this week spying on the QB. Smith is the best Bears open-field tackler and has great speed, so it's logical to have him tracking a quarterback who runs like the fastest running backs or receivers. Jackson had 21 rushing attempts against Minnesota in Week 9 and has been held to less than 50 rushing yards only twice this season, including last Thursday (39 yards). There are many ways to play Jackson, and Miami did it by blitzing him to limit him to those 39 yards. Being a zone team that rarely blitzes, it's possible the Bears would just stand their ground and let Jackson come to them so they always have eyes on him. They could take their chances by letting him beat them with his arm. If they're playing heavy zone coverage, they need to be more physical than in many games this year.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Ravens CB Anthony Averett

Coming off a big touchdown catch and leading the Bears in receiving, Mooney has developed a connection with Justin Fields and faces a cornerback who was a backup until injuries intervened. Averett is highly thought of by the Ravens but won't have a big size advantage on Mooney like some cornerbacks have, because he is almost the exact same size at 5-11, 178 pounds. Averett has had what looks like a good first half with a 78.3 passer rating against 55.8% completions allowed but hasn't completely impressed. Pro Football Focus has graded him the 93rd best cornerback in the league with a 54.8 mark, one spot and three-tenths of a point ahead of the Bears' struggling Kindle Vildor. Sportradar credits Averett with two touchdown passes allowed. Mooney has had a steady second season despite working with a rookie passer most of the year, making three or more receptions in seven of the nine Bears games. His yards per catch (12.5) are higher, and he leads the team with seven receptions of 20 yards or longer.

Bears TE Cole Kmet vs. Ravens LB Patrick Queen

The second-year inside linebacker from LSU has endured pass coverage issues for Baltimore and it's an area of the field the Bears can exploit with tight ends Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham or Jesse James. More likely it would be Kmet as the Bears seem to think Graham's best usage is in deeper ranges or the red zone when he turns 35 in a week. Kmet enjoyed his best NFL game overall against Pittsburgh as a receiver and has gained momentum as Justin Fields developed more confidence in him. In the last four games, all four opponents hurt the Ravens with tight end receptions and even Adam Shaheen found a way to make three receptions against them Thursday for Miami. Queen has a 39.6 PFF grade, 73rd out of 86 linebackers graded.

Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Ravens LT Alejandro Villaneuva

Villaneuva left the Steelers as a free agent and landed in Baltimore and is hardly a punching bag for anyone in a career with two Pro Bowl berths. However, the 6-foot-9 Villaneuva hasn't been at his best this year as a pass blocker. PFF gives him a steady 65.5 overall grade but only a 53.5 grade as a pass blocker. Quinn leads the Bears with 6 1/2 sacks and key offsides penalties marred his last effort. His goal in this one is not entirely beating Villaneuva but actually doing it while staying in his rush lanes. This makes it tricky. Edge rushers who take too wide a path to the QB or get too caught up with the inside lanes will run the risk of Jackson breaking free for good yardage scrambling or on RPO plays.

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson After Illness: ‘I Used To Eat My Flintstone Vitamins When I Was A Little Kid, My Immune System Should Be Good’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing two straight days with an illness. Earlier in the week coach John Harbaugh said it had noting to do with COVID-19, which Jackson has contracted twice. Speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said he’s feeling “way better” than he did a couple days ago and is ready to play in the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. He thinks the changing weather had something to do with his cold. A reporter noted Jackson has seemingly missed more practices due to illness than injury. “I usually don’t get sick, for real,” said Jackson,...
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021

Ray Lewis is one of the best linebackers in the game as he led the Baltimore Ravens’ defense his whole career. In this one, we will take a look at Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021. Ray Lewis’ Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $35 Million. Ray Lewis’ net-worth in 2021...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Tony Romo
AL.com

Thursday Night Football live stream (11/11): How to watch Ravens-Dolphins online, TV, time

There’s plenty riding on the Baltimore Ravens’ game with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Nov. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video. A win would ensure Baltimore (6-2) stays at least one game clear of the pack in the AFC North with Pittsburgh (5-3), Cleveland (5-4) and Cincinnati (5-4). That division is one of two where all four teams have winning records to this point; the AFC West — where two 5-3 teams are leading two 5-4 teams — is the other.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Former Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar among 3 signed to Ravens practice squad; OT Adrian Ealy released

The Ravens have found a replacement for third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. A day after the former Penn State standout was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens signed former Calvert Hall and Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar to the practice squad. The Ravens also signed cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad, while offensive tackle ...
NFL
BearDigest

Changing Face of the Bears

It's always said denial is the first stage of grief. Bears defensive players must be grieving then for their lost status. The truth remains unacknowledged: No longer are they elite, and they might even be completely collapsing. The defense has become bad overnight and it's not just a game against...
NFL
BearDigest

Bears and Steelers In-Game Blog

A 65-yard field goal try by Santos. He comes up short of the crossbar and it falls to the ground. Steelers 29, Bears 27. A completion and it would be a 66-yard field goal try. That's not happening in Pittsburgh. From Steelers 48, Fields throws and Watt bats it down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dolphins#American Football#Cbs#Wbbm#National Radio#Spanish#Tudn#Latino Mix
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Ravens vs. Dolphins

We are at the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, and the playoffs races are heating up. The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) are in Miami tonight to face the Miami Dolphins (2-7) for Week 10 of Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.
NFL
BearDigest

A Young Sidekick for Roquan Smith

The slide is unmistakable, as the Bears defense drops from first in the league against the run in 2018 to 23rd now. Each year they've descended a bit in the rankings against the run and it's a fatal flaw in the NFL. When a team can't stop the run, it...
NFL
BearDigest

A Different Style QB

Justin Fields the runner has given way to Justin Fields the athletic passer. The Bears couldn't be happier and on Sunday the rookie Bears quarterback tries to continue the momentum he established as a passer by going head to head against possibly the best running quarterback ever in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BearDigest

Possession Is Nine Tenths of the Win

The Bears have spent the entire week paying homage to Lamar Jackson. It's obviously important to keep the Baltimore Ravens quarterback from running all over Soldier Field on Sunday but it's also nearly impossible to completely shut him down. "Can make every throw, but at the same time, can bust...
NFL
BearDigest

Bears Need to Do It Their Way

When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson wasn't throwing a Mickey Mouse-themed birthday party for his 2-year-old daughter over the bye week, he took note of the Thursday night game played by the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears could have found an approach for beating the AFC North-leading Ravens in that 22-10 Miami...
NFL
RavenCountry

Bears Defense Will Pose A Different Challenge for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens struggled against the Miami Dolphins' aggressive pass rush in Week 10. Baltimore now faces the Chicago Bears, a team that doesn't blitz nearly as much but poses different challenges. Chicago has a stout defensive line and has a physical secondary that is ranked 10th...
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
862
Followers
838
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy