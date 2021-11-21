ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves lead wire-to-wire in rout of Grizzlies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOhSJ_0d36vVft00

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves led by as many as 31 in the first half and cruised to their third straight win, routing the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 138-95 on Saturday.

Edwards erupted for 17 points in the first quarter for Minnesota, which set a season-high point total and snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points, Malik Beasley added 12 and Patrick Beverley tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Edwards was 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range for Minnesota. The 43-point margin of the victory is the largest in the NBA this season.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Tyus Jones added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who entered the game averaging a team-high 26 points, was limited to 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes.

Minnesota stormed to a 40-23 lead in the first quarter behind Edwards, who made all five of his 3-point attempts. The Wolves shot 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in the opening period.

The Grizzlies struggled to recover from the early deficit and fell behind 59-33 on Beverley’s trey with 6:13 left in the half.

Minnesota took a commanding 72-43 lead into the break after shooting 56.5 percent from the field while holding Memphis to 28.6 percent.

The Wolves continued the onslaught in the third quarter, extending the lead to 42 points on Russell’s 3-pointer at the 6:05 mark.

Minnesota matched the franchise record for most points scored through three quarters and took a 113-71 lead into the fourth. Both teams rested their starters in the final 12 minutes.

Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who avenged a 125-118 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Nov. 8 by shooting 53.8 from the field and 20 of 41 (48.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Memphis played without starting guard Dillon Brooks, who is listed as day-to-day with right hamstring soreness.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Wire To Wire
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Waiver-Wired: Week 4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Week 5 Schedule: Games Played. 4 Games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

All-NBA 2000s Team vs. All-NBA 2010s Team: Shaq And Kobe Against LeBron And Durant

Is the 2000s decade considered “old school” yet? As millennials enter their 30s, we remember growing up with some of the best superstars during this decade. We saw Steve Nash lead one of the best offenses on route to winning two MVPs. Allen Iverson was the shortest MVP in league history and showed the world you can be short, but score on anyone.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
243K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy