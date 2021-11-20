ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefan Goebels: “Double Skin and Cavity Facades” [BldgSci Lecture]

Cover picture for the articleIn architecture maximum transparency of the façade has always been a problem when considered in the context of energy efficiency. From gothic churches to modernist buildings, architects continue to strive for highly transparent envelopes. With evolving regulations and the stringent energy efficiency standards these goals seem difficult...

Rafaela Behrens: “Climate Engineering is all about People [BldgSci Lecture]

Transsolar is an international climate engineering firm determined to create exceptional, highly comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces with a positive environmental impact and which fosters innovation in the built environment. They believe our world deserves better than building-as-usual – over-engineered systems supporting static, placeless, unhealthy and uninspiring environments. Design and engineering must work together to reimagine the spaces that shape our lives.
Elisa Cattaneo: “Weakness” [CASE Lecture]

The Center for Architectural Studies and Ecology (CASE) is happy to have, for their second presentation in the What is Research in Design lecture series, the urban designer and planned Elisa Cattaneo. She has worked extensively with Andrea Branzi, one of the most prominent European urban “futurists” of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
