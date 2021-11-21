ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factors to watch - November 21

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe havens surge, oil sinks as investor seek COVID respite

* Oil dives 3% to below $80/bbl on resurgent pandemic in Europe

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips after comments from U.S. Fed governor lift dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse retreats on weak oil, registers weekly loss

* Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities

* Iran's Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - state media

* Pentagon chief seeks to reassure concerned Middle East allies

* U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia

* France warns Iran against "sham" nuclear negotiating stance

* Lebanese president baulks at March polls amid economic meltdown

EGYPT

* Egypt to sell more shares in Abu Qir Fertilizers within a month

* Egypt's EFG Hermes completes acquisition of Arab Investment Bank

* Egypt's remittances from workers abroad rises to $2.7 bln in Aug - cbank

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release

* Reliance to reevaluate $15 bln stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco

* OPEC+ oil output below target again in Oct as members cut more than agreed - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brazil discussed Santos port privatization during trip to UAE, says minister

* Brazil's Bolsonaro says UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams

* Emirates cargo boss says supply chain constraints could stretch beyond 2022

* DFM Allows Market Making Service On All Listed Securities

* AIQ And Baker Hughes Partner To Develop Advanced Analytics Solutions For The Oil And Gas Industry

* UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far

QATAR

* Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths, ILO says

* U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo, Qatari leaders discussed Afghanistan humanitarian needs

KUWAIT

* Kuwait detains 18 suspected of financing Lebanon's Hezbollah - media

* Warba Bank Says $250 Mln Sukuk Has Been Priced With Coupon Rate Of 4%

BAHRAIN

* Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

