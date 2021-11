MURRAY — Murray State’s football team, for all intents and purposes, could have decided to mail in the 2021 season about three weeks ago. Under siege all season by a devilish rash of injuries to key players, the Racers, picked in the preseason to win the Ohio Valley Conference, were winless in conference play and were trailing 21-0 at conference foe Tennessee State. This was one week after an embarrassing loss to bitter rival Austin Peay on homecoming and it appeared that all of this adversity finally had collapsed the team’s collective will.

MURRAY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO