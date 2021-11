President Biden has now completed the two-step ritual that presidents perform to deflect voter anger over rising gasoline prices. The first step is ordering an investigation into gas price gouging, which Mr. Biden did last week. The second is releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Mr. Biden did Tuesday. These moves accomplish one thing: making it appear that the president is doing something about gas prices.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO