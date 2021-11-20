Ko's legend grows with hot front nine at Tiburon

Nasa Hataoka is out of this world. She’s carded two wins already this season at the Dana Open presented by Marathon and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship along with two additional top 10s. Hataoka ranks third on the LPGA Tour in sand saves at 60.53% and came into this week at the CME Group Tour Championship at 10th in the Race to the CME Globe and fifth on the Official Money List for the 2021 season.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO