ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ko's legend grows with hot front nine at Tiburon

Golf Channel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJin Young Ko meets with the media following a...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Jin Young Ko still in hunt for CME title, POY despite wrist injury

NAPLES, Fla. – Jin Young Ko walked out onto the lawn behind Tiburon Golf Club’s clubhouse about 30 minutes before her 10:05 a.m. tee time Friday morning. She linked up with her caddie, David Brooker, and headed straight for the practice area that abuts the first tee, bypassing the range. There she hit 10 chips, four bunker shots, struck a few putts and off she went.
GOLF
Golf Channel

'The Jin Young Ko Show': Ko caps emotional season with star performance

NAPLES, Fla. – When Jin Young Ko’s putter didn’t cooperate at tournaments, her phone would quickly ring. On the other line would be her grandmother, her most beloved critic, back home in South Korea. “If I missed a lot of putts,” Ko explained, “after the tournament, she’d call me, ‘Why...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiburon
Golf Digest

Korda vs. Ko is going down to the wire in the LPGA's Tour Championship

NAPLES, Fla.—In a season defined by the blow-for-blow battle between Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda for LPGA Tour supremacy, it’s fitting they’re in the final group at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday alongside Nasa Hataoka. The tour titans sit even in a four-way tie for first at 14 under par at Tiburon Golf Club in a winner-take-all 18-hole competition for the Rolex Player of the Year race.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Watch: Taylor Moore records his first-ever PGA Tour ace at RSM Classic

On Sea Island's Seaside Course, two firsts happened Friday at the RSM Classic. PGA Tour rookie Taylor Moore made his first Tour hole-in-one on the par-3 17th, which was also the hole's first-ever ace at the event. Moore, a 28-year-old Texas native, made the turn to the back nine tied...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
LPGA

Tiburon Golf Club Seeing Stars After Nasa Hataoka’s Knockout 64

Nasa Hataoka is out of this world. She’s carded two wins already this season at the Dana Open presented by Marathon and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship along with two additional top 10s. Hataoka ranks third on the LPGA Tour in sand saves at 60.53% and came into this week at the CME Group Tour Championship at 10th in the Race to the CME Globe and fifth on the Official Money List for the 2021 season.
GOLF
LPGA

Lydia Ko’s Game Aging Like a Fine Wine

She’s only 24, but Lydia Ko has the experience and wisdom of someone three times her age. That could be attributed to becoming the youngest to ascend to No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, when 17-year-old Ko did so in 2015. That same year, she captured her first major title at the Amundi Evian Championship and Rolex Player of the Year honors, the youngest to ever win the award.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Channel

Denny McCarthy putts way into RSM Classic contention despite double bogey

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Denny McCarthy made a mess of the eighth hole Saturday at the RSM Classic. There was a drive into a native area, a penalty stroke, a poor chip and putt that all added up to a double bogey-6. He was still smiling. McCarthy’s third-round 65...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Clank off flagstick turns the tide for Rory McIlroy, who rips shirt after 74

Rory McIlroy’s precision helped keep him from winning his third career DP World Tour Championship. Co-leading at the par-4 15th, and following 335-yard drive, McIlroy’s 36-yard approach shot clanked off the flatstick and into a greenside bunker. He failed to get up and down from there and made bogey, dropping...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Leona Maguire has shot at CME to wrap up illustrious rookie year

NAPLES, Fla. – When it comes to goals, Leona Maguire has achieved almost all of them this season. Finish in the top 40 in points and get back to the CME Group Tour Championship? Check. She posted 10 top-9 finishes, including two runners-up, and entered this week’s season-ending event at No. 17 in points.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy