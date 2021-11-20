Ko's legend grows with hot front nine at Tiburon

NAPLES, Fla. — Jin Young Ko had never thought about not playing on the LPGA Tour before. After all, she’s become a young star playing it, achieved status as the top player in the world, and won a bevy of awards. She also won the CME Group Tour Championship last year.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — On a course she didn’t expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a 6-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year. The $1.5 million prize for...
NAPLES, Fla. – Jin Young Ko walked out onto the lawn behind Tiburon Golf Club’s clubhouse about 30 minutes before her 10:05 a.m. tee time Friday morning. She linked up with her caddie, David Brooker, and headed straight for the practice area that abuts the first tee, bypassing the range. There she hit 10 chips, four bunker shots, struck a few putts and off she went.
NAPLES, Fla. – When Jin Young Ko’s putter didn’t cooperate at tournaments, her phone would quickly ring. On the other line would be her grandmother, her most beloved critic, back home in South Korea. “If I missed a lot of putts,” Ko explained, “after the tournament, she’d call me, ‘Why...
NAPLES, Fla.—In a season defined by the blow-for-blow battle between Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda for LPGA Tour supremacy, it’s fitting they’re in the final group at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday alongside Nasa Hataoka. The tour titans sit even in a four-way tie for first at 14 under par at Tiburon Golf Club in a winner-take-all 18-hole competition for the Rolex Player of the Year race.
Jin Young Ko shows who's No. 1, Collin Morikawa double dips in Dubai, Tiger Woods sets the internet ablaze, Talor Gooch caps the Tour's fall slate and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:. In a head-to-head battle between the LPGA’s two best players, Jin Young Ko reigned...
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – In this week’s edition, Tiger Woods appears to be progressing, Phil Mickelson scores on both the PGA Tour Champions and social media and Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel dig in for the PGA Tour. Made Cut. Tiger updates. Ever since he was hospitalized following a...
On Sea Island's Seaside Course, two firsts happened Friday at the RSM Classic. PGA Tour rookie Taylor Moore made his first Tour hole-in-one on the par-3 17th, which was also the hole's first-ever ace at the event. Moore, a 28-year-old Texas native, made the turn to the back nine tied...
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Part of Talor Gooch would rather roll on to the next event and part of him is ready for a break. “The bigger part of me is excited for a break. It's been a long year,” he said Friday at the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of 2021.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Call it the Sea Island jinx. In the 11 editions of the RSM Classic there has never been a resident of the cozy island to win the event, but once again the locals are back in the hunt thanks to Zach Johnson’s second-round 71 on a blustery day.
Nasa Hataoka is out of this world. She’s carded two wins already this season at the Dana Open presented by Marathon and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship along with two additional top 10s. Hataoka ranks third on the LPGA Tour in sand saves at 60.53% and came into this week at the CME Group Tour Championship at 10th in the Race to the CME Globe and fifth on the Official Money List for the 2021 season.
NAPLES, Fla. – In her first sit-down with the national golf media since taking the reins as LPGA commissioner in August, Mollie Marcoux Samaan was asked a hypothetical question: If she had to work for herself, what would make her most excited, and what would make her most nervous?. “I...
She’s only 24, but Lydia Ko has the experience and wisdom of someone three times her age. That could be attributed to becoming the youngest to ascend to No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, when 17-year-old Ko did so in 2015. That same year, she captured her first major title at the Amundi Evian Championship and Rolex Player of the Year honors, the youngest to ever win the award.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Every time a PGA Tour player considers the circuit’s “off-season” it always comes with “air quotes.” It’s a nod to the circuit’s nearly nonexistent off-season that unlike other sports is measured in days, not weeks or months. Ten days separated Patrick Cantlay’s FedExCup winning performance...
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour is always stressful but for Talor Gooch, it could always be worse ... he could be working at Best Buy. Gooch will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the RSM Classic...
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Denny McCarthy made a mess of the eighth hole Saturday at the RSM Classic. There was a drive into a native area, a penalty stroke, a poor chip and putt that all added up to a double bogey-6. He was still smiling. McCarthy’s third-round 65...
Rory McIlroy’s precision helped keep him from winning his third career DP World Tour Championship. Co-leading at the par-4 15th, and following 335-yard drive, McIlroy’s 36-yard approach shot clanked off the flatstick and into a greenside bunker. He failed to get up and down from there and made bogey, dropping...
On Sea Island's Seaside Course, two firsts happened Friday at the RSM Classic. PGA Tour rookie Taylor Moore made his first Tour hole-in-one on the par-3 17th, which was also the hole's first-ever ace at the event. "Obviously really exciting," Moore said. "Honestly, it's a pretty perfect club, 8-iron from...
The golf world is feeling thankful a few days early. That's because Tiger Woods, just nine months removed from a serious car accident on Feb. 23, posted a video to his social-media accounts on Sunday morning of him hitting a full golf shot on the range at Medalist Golf Club, near Woods' Hobe Sound, Florida, home.
NAPLES, Fla. – When it comes to goals, Leona Maguire has achieved almost all of them this season. Finish in the top 40 in points and get back to the CME Group Tour Championship? Check. She posted 10 top-9 finishes, including two runners-up, and entered this week’s season-ending event at No. 17 in points.
