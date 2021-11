Boxing is a tough sport. But more than that, it is a tough business. Talent often can only get you so far in the sport, and the history of boxing is littered with talented prospects who had all of the tools to become a world champion only to fall short. For some of them it was some fatal flaw in their game. Maybe they had a bad chin. Maybe they couldn’t keep it going for twelve rounds. Maybe they had poor dedication in the gym or a lack of heart in the ring. Whatever the case was, they didn’t make it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO