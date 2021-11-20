Florida Chamber of Commerce: St. Johns County & Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chambers of Commerce Hosting Online Campaign School & Community Leadership Training November 16 – 18
Florida Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on November 16. The St. Johns County & Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chambers of Commerce, in partnership with Florida Institute for Political Leadership (FIPL), an initiative by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, are hosting a virtual Campaign School & Community Leadership Training November 16...flbusinessdaily.com
Comments / 0