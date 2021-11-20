Florida Chamber of Commerce: St. Johns County & Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chambers of Commerce Hosting Online Campaign School & Community Leadership Training November 16 – 18

The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will soon be in need of a new director as current director Amanda Roll has decided to step down, making the announcement Monday. "When I first started as the Director of the Chamber four years ago, I had just moved to Jones County and was introduced to an energetic board who wanted to grow and support this business community the best way possible. It was a challenge that I was excited to take on, and I hope that you have been able to take part in the many, many programs and opportunities that our board, staff and volunteers have developed for you, our members, over these past four years," said Roll in a statement to members.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO