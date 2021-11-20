ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Florida Chamber of Commerce: St. Johns County & Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chambers of Commerce Hosting Online Campaign School & Community Leadership Training November 16 – 18

By Press release submission
flbusinessdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on November 16. The St. Johns County & Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chambers of Commerce, in partnership with Florida Institute for Political Leadership (FIPL), an initiative by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, are hosting a virtual Campaign School & Community Leadership Training November 16...

flbusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
flbusinessdaily.com

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce: New and Existing Member Orientation - Virtual

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce invites all current and new members to a complimentary Orientation and Best Practices session. Attendees will receive information about the Chamber's structure, events, community involvement, member benefits and resources, advocacy and more. In addition, we will review the various ways members can engage with our Chamber to ensure they are capitalizing on their membership.
PALM BEACH, FL
flbusinessdaily.com

Florida Chamber of Commerce: Educational Webinar Series: Active Shooter & Threat Management

Florida Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Employees should feel just as safe in the workplace as they do in their homes. The reality is, outside threats exist and it is imperative for every employer to have a plan and for their employees to know what to do in the event of an active shooter or other threat that puts lives at stake. With the increase in the number of large gatherings and the stresses that come with the holiday season, the Florida Chamber Safety Council and Advisory Board Member University of Central Florida‘s Police Department are presenting this FREE educational webinar to Florida Chamber member businesses to provide tips and important information that will keep your employees prepared in case of an active shooter or other workplace threat.
FLORIDA STATE
impact601.com

Roll to step down as Jones County Chamber of Commerce Director

The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will soon be in need of a new director as current director Amanda Roll has decided to step down, making the announcement Monday. "When I first started as the Director of the Chamber four years ago, I had just moved to Jones County and was introduced to an energetic board who wanted to grow and support this business community the best way possible. It was a challenge that I was excited to take on, and I hope that you have been able to take part in the many, many programs and opportunities that our board, staff and volunteers have developed for you, our members, over these past four years," said Roll in a statement to members.
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#State Of Florida
Community Impact Austin

The Austin Chamber of Commerce announces new leadership and board members

The Austin Chamber of Commerce announced Nov. 17 Fred W. Heldenfels as its 2022 board chair and Ali Khataw as its 2023 board chair-elect, according to a news release. Heldenfels, president and CEO and Heldenfels Enterprises Inc and Khataw, president of Encotech Engineering Consultants, will begin their terms Jan. 1, 2022. Heldenfels has served on the Austin Chamber board and executive committee for over a decade while Khataw has served on the board since 2016. Both have extensive and award-winning backgrounds in the business industry and look forward to working with the Austin Chamber to create economic opportunities throughout the greater Austin area during a time of rapid economic growth, they said in the release.
AUSTIN, TX
thestatehousefile.com

Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 legislative priorities

INDIANAPOLIS—Under bright chandeliers at the Conrad Hotel in Indianapolis, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce met to present its key legislative issues for the 2022 session. The new session will be introduced Tuesday with legislative previews in both the House and Senate. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is the largest, most active business advocacy group in Indiana. The majority of its work is lobbying at the Indiana Statehouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County Chamber of Commerce host annual Nonprofit Showcase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday, The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual “Nonprofit Showcase” at the Bloomington DoubleTree Hotel. The event allowed members of the community to connect with any of 40 local nonprofits to hear what they do within the community, and even sign up to get involved themselves.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Lebanon Democrat

Macon County Chamber of Commerce holds awards banquet

The Macon County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet on Nov. 9 to honor individuals and business in the Macon County area for their contributions. Mike’s Food Valu, of Red Boiling Springs, was honored as the Large Business of the Year. The Small Business of the Year went to The Barn on Church Street.
MACON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Daily News Online

Genesee County Chamber of Commerce eyes 50 years

BATAVIA — A half-century is around the corner for the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. As part of its annual luncheon, held Thursday, chamber President Erik Fix devoted part of his presentation to looking to the future. Looking to 2022, Fix said there are some fantastic things happening for the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
tomahawkleader.com

Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce among recipients of tourism grants

TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce was among more than 120 Wisconsin organizations that received funding as part of the Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program. Governor Tony Evers, on Thursday, Nov. 11, announced that $15 million would be allocated to tourism entities around the state. The Tomahawk Regional...
TOMAHAWK, WI
The Tribune

Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce to host Young Professionals event

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Professionals Group kickoff Friday at 477 Distilling in downtown Greeley. The event, for ages 21-40s, starts 4:30 p.m. at the distillery, at 825 9th St., Unit B. The group is meant to give young leaders “a chance to help lead Greeley in what’s next,” according to a chamber news release.
GREELEY, CO
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Washington County Chamber of Commerce named state champion for driver appreciation

Blair's community counts on great trucking companies with professional drivers to move everything from groceries and gasoline to concrete. This year in particular, professional truck drivers, are shouldering a big responsibility as the supply chain is strained due to employee shortages, clogged ports and rising fuel costs. In response, the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
flbusinessdaily.com

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce: CEO Connection: Jason DiBona, AeroClean

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Advisory Council presents CEO Connection featuring Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean. Join us for lunch at this member-exclusive event. Guests will enjoy an opportunity to network and learn more about...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Mint Hill Times

November Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, November 16, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. November’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paige McKinney. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Vice President Rick Peniston (Peniston Deason Attorneys at Law) led the Pledge of Allegiance, and President Kim Rhodarmer (Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill) led the group in prayer.
MINT HILL, NC
Las Vegas Herald

The United States Minority Chamber of Commerce Announces Speaker Lineup for Advancing Women in Leadership at the Summit in San Juan, Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rico Edition explores ways to empower women by sharing stories from the front lines of change to igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship by advocating for, engaging, and supporting. Conferences present examples of women who have presided over this great awakening in global leadership. Miami, Florida November...
FLORIDA STATE
manninglive.com

Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce hires new Director of Tourism

On November 8th, 2021, Jesse Surette was named Director of Tourism for Clarendon County. Surette graduated from Manning High School in 2017 and the University of South Carolina with a degree in Mass Communications. Surette spent some of his high school years working at the Manning Times, a local newspaper,...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
The Frederick News-Post

Senior Helpers of Frederick celebrates introduction into the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce

Senior Helpers of Frederick recently celebrated its introduction into the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Senior Helpers is the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, helping the senior population age gracefully and with dignity in the comfort of their own homes. The Senior Helpers Frederick location serves seniors and their families, meeting the rising need for quality senior care in the community. The location’s official introduction into the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce will allow for even more relationships within the community, ensuring that high quality, in-home senior care is delivered to anyone who needs it.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
gtrnews.com

Jenks Chamber of Commerce Staff Recognized by Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives

The Jenks Chamber of Commerce staff was recognized by Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives, a statewide organization dedicated to professional development for chamber staff, at the group’s annual conference recently. At the conference, Angie Rains, the Jenks Chamber’s director of business development, was named OCCE’s Outstanding Staff Person of the...
JENKS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy