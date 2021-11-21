Prep Boys Hockey Preview: Chi-Hi reloads for tough schedule with new faces, returning veterans

Regis (12-0) vs. Coleman (14-0) What: Division 7 playoffs, 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest. Series history: This is the first time these schools have met since at least 2000. Regis: After putting up running clocks on Blair-Taylor and Glenwood City in the first two Levels, the Ramblers were pushed for the first time in weeks by Spring Valley last Friday. They still got nearly 300 yards of rushing to defeat familiar foe Spring Valley 28-13. Regis, a No. 1 seed, is the top ranked small school in the state by the Associated Press. The group started the year off with a win against Kenosha Bradford, a Division 1 program, and haven’t slowed down often since despite playing in the tough Cloverbelt. Defenses face a challenge in all the team’s top four backs, Zander Rockow, Jack Weisenberger, Gus Theisen and Alex Leis. Rockow leads the group with 931 yards in addition to being the team’s top receiver with 314 and sack leader with three. QB Kendon Krogman is prone to catch defenses off guard, accumulating 754 yards. Casey Erickson has surpassed 100 tackles for the year. Coach Bryant Brenner: “Our kids know what we’re up against this week. This might be the only time where we’re the underdog since maybe Week 1 against Kenosha Bradford. You’ve got two real good teams that are going to go at it. It will come down to a battle of wills.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO