Southern Utah (2-3) vs. Bowling Green (2-3) , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Bowling Green are set to face off in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bowling Green earned an 82-68 win over Milwaukee in its most recent game, while Southern Utah emerged with an 88-85 win in overtime against Yale in its last outing.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO