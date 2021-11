Ryan Hartman has been a sublime contributor for the Minnesota Wild this season. Inexplicably leading the team in both goals and points through 14 games, the man that took a cut in salary because he felt that he belonged in this organization and just wanted some stability after being on his fourth organization at 25 years old, is getting on the score sheet. But he isn’t just supplying the offense with his shot, but he can make some damn plays as well and it wasn’t more obvious when he earned three assists on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, providing the puck to Rem Pitlick, for the youngster to get his first career hat trick.

