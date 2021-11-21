ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' red-hot Mangiapane steals spotlight in Islanders' new-home debut

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo stage appears too big for Andrew Mangiapane as he continues his ascent in the hockey world. With all eyes on the brand-new UBS Arena on Hockey Night in Canada, the 25-year-old Flames winger continued to steal the show with a pair of power-play goals in a 5-2 win over an...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

NHL roundup: Flames spoil Islanders’ debut in new arena

Andrew Mangiapane scored a pair of redirected power-play goals Saturday night as the visiting Calgary Flames spoiled the New York Islanders’ long-awaited debut at UBS Arena by earning a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Brad Richardson scored in the first period and Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added empty-netters...
NHL
USA Today

Islanders open new arena short-handed, lose to Flames 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals and the Calgary Flames spoiled the Islanders’ debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night. Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Noah Hanafin had two assists to...
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

After 13-game trip, Islanders finally open new arena vs. Flames

As a franchise, the New York Islanders have waited most of their 49-season existence to play home games in a modern hockey arena. For the current iteration of the Islanders, it only feels like 49 years since they last played a home game. The Islanders will finally return home for...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-6-2) VS CALGARY FLAMES (9-3-5) 7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The wait is over and the New York Islanders are officially in their new home at UBS Arena. In the first-ever game at UBS Arena, the Islanders will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. It's a nice nod as the Atlanta Flames, who moved to Caglary in 1980, were the first opponent the Islanders took on back at Nassau Coliseum back on October 7, 1972. Saturday night marks the first time the Islanders and Flames will have faced each other since their last meeting on Feb. 26, 2019.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Brad Richardson
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Person
Trevor Lewis
chatsports.com

New York Islanders, relieved fans thrilled to open team's 'beautiful building' against Calgary Flames

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders' long wait is finally over. Nearly four years after winning the bid to build a new home next to Belmont Park, the Islanders opened the doors to UBS Arena on Saturday night. The Calgary Flames were the Islanders' first home opponent this season after the team spent the first 6½ weeks of the season playing 13 road games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Flames Post-Game: Flames spoil Islanders’ homecoming

The Calgary Flames have played a lot of road games to begin the 2021-22 season and if there’s a team that understands the grind, it’s the New York Islanders. The Islanders hosted the Flames on Saturday in the very first game at the UBS Arena. The Flames weren’t perfect, but...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames: New arena, lots of new players [Game #14]

When the New York Islanders announce their opening lineup for the first-ever game at UBS Arena tonight, all the pomp and circumstance will have a weird, pandemic-softened feel: The three previously announced players in COVID-19 protocol are not alone. In addition to captain Anders Lee, longest-serving Islander Josh Bailey, and Ross Johnston, today we learned Adam Pelech, Anthony Beauvillier and Andy Greene are also on the list.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Ubs Arena On Hockey Night#Canadian
nyihockeynow.com

Rapid Reaction: Flames Burn New York Islanders in UBS Arena Opener

ELMONT, N.Y. — The New York Islanders dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames in New York’s home opener at UBS Arena. The Islanders are now 5-7-2 after the loss to Calgary. How it Happened: The Calgary Flames spoiled the New York...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Mangiapane, Flames look to stay hot against Bruins

Islanders go for first win in new home; Coyotes try to extend point streak to four games. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Sunday. Flames, Bruins...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Markstrom Magnificent, Mangiapane Magic & More

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
NHL

McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural Digest

Take a tour of the Oilers captain's abode of clean lines, dark pieces and metal accents. When Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle couldn't find their dream home, they decided to build it. After McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Oilers in...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

NHL quarter-mark analytical takeaways: Surprises, letdowns to watch

American Thanksgiving serves more purpose than just a day off from hockey in the NHL. For many, it’s an important benchmark in the season. Not only does it usually represent about the quarter-mark into the season, but a high percentage of teams that are in a playoff spot at American Thanksgiving end up qualifying for the post-season.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Quarter-mark review: Canadiens' early-season pain paves road to Shane Wright

A snapshot of the Montreal Canadiens through the first 20 games of the 2021-22 season is almost too grotesque to look at, but we’re presenting it anyway. Our editor asked us for a quarter-mark review — a report card of sorts. This one will read as the kind you’d want...
NHL
Total Food Service

Delaware North and NHL’s Islanders Set To Debut New UBS Arena

UBS Arena, the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders Hockey Club, and Delaware North are set to make their much-anticipated debut this month. Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon – UBS Arena, located on the border of Queens and Long Island in Belmont Park, is a state-of-the-art venue that will host more than 150 sports and entertainment events each year, including the NHL’s Islanders, live music and entertainment from a roster of world class artists, and local community events. UBS Arena offers the highest end amenities and customer service, across concessions and through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with a live entertainment setting.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane scores sensational goal after taking a pass off his skate

Andrew Mangiapane has, for a lack of a better phrase, been lighting things up for the Calgary Flames this season. Heading into Thursday night’s game between the Flames and Montreal Canadiens, Mangiapane was leading Calgary in goals with eight on the season in 12 games played. Add another to the list for Mangiapane with this sensational tally to help the Flames break their first period tie against the Canadiens.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Iginla, Mangiapane, Valimaki & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, longtime team captain Jarome Iginla will have his fantastic career rewarded on Monday night, as he is set to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Andrew Mangiapane is also being rewarded for his great play as of late, as he confirmed this past week that he was named to Team Canada’s long list for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. While his start to the season has been great, the same cannot be said for Juuso Valimaki, who has been healthy scratched for eight straight games and recently voiced his frustration about it. Last but certainly not least, Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow continues to be an inspiration, as him and his family have now raised over $500,000 to help fund ALS research.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy