Flames' red-hot Mangiapane steals spotlight in Islanders' new-home debut

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, longtime team captain Jarome Iginla will have his fantastic career rewarded on Monday night, as he is set to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Andrew Mangiapane is also being rewarded for his great play as of late, as he confirmed this past week that he was named to Team Canada’s long list for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. While his start to the season has been great, the same cannot be said for Juuso Valimaki, who has been healthy scratched for eight straight games and recently voiced his frustration about it. Last but certainly not least, Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow continues to be an inspiration, as him and his family have now raised over $500,000 to help fund ALS research.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO