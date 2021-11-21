Aune, Torrey help North Texas beat FIU 49-7

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — This has not been the year Florida International University football needed in 2021. To say nothing of the Panthers' 1-8 record entering their game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, including eight straight losses this season, and FIU's ten straight C-USA losses dating back to 2019, the stats just don't back up FIU being a team in sync at the moment. The Panthers rank dead last in C-USA in both scoring defense (37.8 points per game) and total defense (493.7 yards per game). The offense doesn't fare much better, racking up the yards (401.8 per game, good enough for 6th in the conference), but failing to convert the yardage into points (23.3 per game, 12th in C-USA).

