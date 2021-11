Autumn is wrapping up in the Northland, with just a few leaves clinging to the trees and the sun into its low winter angle where it’s always in your eyes. Birdwatchers might catch a few stray fall migrants these days, but most of them have made their way to warmer climes. It was a weird fall for bird-watching around here since we didn’t get the usual swarm of dark-eyed juncos and palm warblers in October; in fact, I saw just a few juncos and exactly one palm warbler. I wonder where they all went!

