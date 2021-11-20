Cuesta Spikers Stung By Hornets in Playoff Loss, 3-1

Cuesta Women's Volleyball finished their Western State Conference North Division schedule in 4th place in the circuit and hosted Citrus the 4th place team in the WSC-South for a WSC Crossover game. The Cougars and Owls entered the match ranked 18th and 19th in the CCCAA South Region, respectively, and are both vying for the 18th and final spot in the post-season. The Owls immediately took control of the match by winning the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-18, while the Cougars bared down to keep their season alive in Game 3. Citrus looked to be on the way to a sweep with a 10-5 lead early in the third set and served for the game at 24-23, however Cuesta survived match-point and served for the game twice before taking the set, 27-25. A stunned Citrus squad started slowly in Game 4, while Cuesta led all the way to tie the match, 25-18. The final set was also a nail-biter as the two teams traded points until Citrus stalled at 12-12. Cuesta, despite back-to-back timeouts by the Owls, pushed through to victory, 15-12. The five-set triumph improved the Cougars to 3-0 this season in matches that went the distance, as well as moving their overall record to 14-10 to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cuesta Spikers have not been in the CCCAA Playoffs since 2007, but the program also has three CCCAA State Championships (1979, 1985, 1986) on its resume.

