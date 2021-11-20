ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cuesta Spikers Stung By Hornets in Playoff Loss, 3-1

cuestaathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuesta Women's Volleyball, proud owner of three CCCAA State Titles since 1976, returned to the post-season for the first time since 2007 as the 16th-seed in the 2021 CCCAA Regional Playoffs. The Cougars hosted the 17-seeded Fullerton Hornets in the CCCAA Regional Play-In match, with the winner moving on to the...

cuestaathletics.com

Comments / 0

