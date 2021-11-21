ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders open new arena short-handed, lose to Flames 5-2

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals and the Calgary Flames...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Pulock out, practicing in the new arena

The New York Islanders will practice finding their way to their new, long-awaited, shiny new home today, as the squad will practice at UBS Arena for the first time. Will Robin Salo be there? He wasn’t in the lineup last night for Bridgeport. [UPDATE: Indeed, Salo was recalled and appeared...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

UBS Arena Opening Begins New Chapter in New York Islanders History

Initial visual proof a new era has truly arrived for the New York Islanders are a series of new green signs along the Cross Island Parkway, directing drivers to various exits for UBS Arena. Once parked and initially stepping through the doors of the hockey team’s new home into its...
NHL
chatsports.com

Flames 5 (2 EN), Islanders 2: Markstrom stops depleted Isles in arena opener

The New York Islanders did not have anything close to the lineup they imagined when they marked their calendar for a Nov. 20 home opener of UBS Arena. But the lineup they did dress against the Calgary Flames — with four players making their debut, and several key regulars out — mounted a strong effort befitting the occasion.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ESPN

New York Islanders, relieved fans thrilled to open team's 'beautiful building' against Calgary Flames

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders' long wait to open their new arena is finally over. The wins will have to come later. Nearly four years after winning the bid to build a new home next to Belmont Park, the Islanders opened the doors to UBS Arena on Saturday night. The Calgary Flames were the Islanders' first home opponent this season after the team spent the first 6½ weeks of the season playing 13 road games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Brad Richardson
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Person
Trevor Lewis
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS

FLAMES (9-3-5: 23 pts) @ ISLANDERS (5-6-2: 12 pts) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (19) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (12) Points - Brock Nelson (9) Goals - Nelson (7) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Reports: Calgary commission approves development permit for new Flames arena

It looks like the Flames are one major step closer to having a new home in Calgary. According to multiple reports out of Calgary late Thursday, the city's planning commission has unanimously approved a development permit for a brand new, $600-million arena to replace the Saddledome, longtime home of the Flames.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Short Handed#Ap
perutribune.com

Goal crazy: Rangers' last-second shot caps flurry of scoring

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. Lindgren’s heroics came after the teams scored three goals each in a wild second period, including four goals in an 82-second span.
NHL
perutribune.com

Barabanov's OT goal leads Sharks past Hurricanes 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Monday night. Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after...
NHL
perutribune.com

Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Jared Bednar earned his 193rd win with Colorado, tying Bob Hartley for most by an Avalanche coach.
NHL
perutribune.com

Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
perutribune.com

Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
NHL
perutribune.com

Trenin snaps tie in 3rd period, Predators top Ducks 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night. Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33...
NHL
Cheddar News

New Jersey Devils Showcase Home State With Alternate Uniform Debut

The New Jersey Devils are debuting its newest jersey option, only the third uniform in the NHL team's history. Jillian Frechette, SVP of marketing for the Devils, joined Cheddar to talk about the inspiration behind the new-look hockey sweater, the contributions to the design by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, and what it means for the Garden State, home to the franchise since the team moved from Colorado in 1982. The jersey launched in stores on Tuesday and players will begin wearing them beginning December 8 as the Devils approach the 40th anniversary in New Jersey.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy