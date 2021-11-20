Cuesta Cagers Fall to #8 Riverside, 69-63

Cuesta Men's Basketball concluded its five-game, season-opening homestand with a loss against #8 Riverside. 69-63. The Cougars owned a lead after the first ten minutes of each half, but the visiting Tigers closed strong both times and earned the win. Cuesta was up 14-8 in the first ten...
After a one-year absence the Hinson's Tire Pros Men's Basketball Tournament returned for its 52nd year. The Cougars opened with Gavilan College from Gilroy, after local rival Allan Hancock fell to Sequoias, 70-63, in the opener. The Cougars maintained control of the game all the way through the first half and reached the intermission with a narrow lead, 35-34. The Rams slowly began to pull away in the second half, when they started to hit their three pointers and free throws. Gavilan was 4-for-8 from beyond the arch and 8-of-11 from the charity stripe in the second half, while the Cougars went cold from long distance, just 2-for-8 after a 5-for-11 first half. Cuesta also went 9-of-14 on their free throws in the second half, after missing only one in the opening 20 minutes, which allowed the Rams to pull away for the victory, 80-72.
The Sun Devils' men's basketball team lost at the buzzer against UC Riverside after JP Moorman II nailed a three-quarter court shot in front of the ASU bench to give the Highlanders a 66-65 victory. In a chaotic finale, ASU had the ball with 14 seconds to go after a...
Cuesta Men's Basketball lost to #2 Sequoias, 82-68, and dropped its second straight game in the Cougars' 52nd Hinson's Tire Pro's Tournament. The Cougars looked strong in the opening minutes, but then the Giants got hot from outside and converted eight of their 11 three-point shots to quickly build a lead of more than 20 points. Cuesta got back on track in the second half, with both Juani Dassie (Marcos Juarez, ARG) and Moritz Schneider (Zurich, SUI) coming off the bench score double digits, including a combined four three-pointers. Starters Darryl Brooks II (Menemonee Falls, WI) and Reumang Emagna (Charleroi, BEL) also contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the only other Cougars to reach double digits. The loss drops Cuesta to 1-2 on the season.
MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams hosted Southeast Middle School from Cherokee on Thursday night. Marmaton Valley was winless on the night. The boys B team lost 22-17, the boys A team lost 28-26. The girls B team lost 28-8, the girls A team lost 27-10. The boys B team trailed 11-5 at the half. The Wildcats tried to mount a charge but Southeast was too much for them. Shots fell for Southeast that Marmaton Valley just couldn’t seem to hit.
It’s a doubleheader night for Central Christian College’s basketball teams tonight at Alexander Arena in the Pyle Sports Complex. The Tiger women will kick things off when they take on Kansas Wesleyan in a 6 p.m. matchup. The Tigers are 0-4 on the season, while the Coyotes are expected to contend for the KCAC title as they return 3 of the conference’s best players.
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's basketball team dropped a non-counting exhibition game against Corban University 63-57 Saturday afternoon in Brougham Pavilion. The Vikings got off to a hot start leading Corban 13-3 following the first quarter, but Warriors went on a 16-2 run late in the second...
A chaotic final minute against the Highlanders gave the Sun Devils their first loss of the season Thursday night. ASU men’s basketball lost to the University of California, Riverside Thursday at Desert Financial Arena by a score of 66-65 in a game that came down to the last few seconds.
CARSON, Calif. – Playing an official game for the first time in over 600 days, the Western Washington University men's basketball team dropped its 2021-22 season opener 70-69 to Humboldt State University. Humboldt State hit a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining to edge the Vikings by one...
Cuesta Women's Volleyball finished its Western State Conference North Division schedule when they fell at #11 Moorpark, 25-21, 25-8, 25-21, last Wednesday. The loss landed the Cougars in 4th place in the loop, behind the Raiders and two other ranked teams; #10 Santa Barbara and #15 Ventura. Behind the highly ranked trio, the Cougars are still knocking on the door of their first playoff berth since 2007. They are currently ranked 18th in the CCCAA's Southern California Region, with the top 18 teams earning a post-season bid.
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Mavericks trailed by as much as 29 in the first half vs. the Cardinals, but Omaha battled back in the second half to get within one point on a Frankie Fidler layup with less than four to play. Ball State used six late free throws to stay alive and take a 73-69 win over Omaha.
Milwaukee, Wis., November 13, 2021 – The Washington University in St. Louis women's basketball team fell at Wisconsin Lutheran in a close 69-66 battle on Saturday afternoon at the Paul F. Knueppel Classic in Milwaukee. WashU nearly rallied late from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but drops its...
In what was a back-and-forth game throughout, North Texas came up three points short after a late drought resulted in a 69-66 loss to Buffalo. After leading by as many as 11 points in the second half with 8:51 left, the Mean Green missed their last 11 shots attempts of the game while the Bulls made nine straight to pull ahead. Still, North Texas got a steal from junior guard Tylor Perry with eight seconds left and had two 3-point shots to tie the game but missed both.
Cuesta Women's Volleyball shall host a CCCAA Southern California Regional Play-In game this Saturday (5 PM) against the Fullerton. The 15th-seeded Cougars welcome the 17th-seeded Hornets as Cuesta returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Cougars finished the regular season with a 14-10 overall record and in 4th place in the Western State Conference, while the Hornets earned their playoff berth on the strength of their 15-12 record and a 5th place finish in the Orange Empire Conference. The winner of Saturday's match moves on to the Top 16 and face either 1st-seed Bakersfield or 2nd-seed Pasadena, depending on the outcome of the other play-in game between 15th-seed College of the Canyons and 18th-seed Mt San Jacinto.
1A quarterfinalsKing’s 10, Lakeside 7: Cutter Rolfs broke off a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and the Knights (9-1) beat the Eagles (11-1) at Union Stadium. Lakeside’s Kole Hunsaker completed a 53-yard touchdown to Tomio Yamada in the fourth quarter. 2B quarterfinals. Onalaska 54, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15: Marshall Haight...
Saturday night was a tough night for our local football teams in the playoffs. On 98.3 WPKO, the Riverside Pirates fell to #1 Marion Local 34-0. The Flyers were dominating on defense allowing less than 60 yards of offense for the Pirates in the first half. Riverside did march down...
The never-ending grind known as KCAC basketball conference play gets under way tonight as McPherson College hosts Saint Mary at the Sport Center, with game time 6:00 for the women and 8:00 for the men. It’s the first of 24 games as the conference plays a taxing, double round-robin. The...
McPherson College’s basketball teams will have a huge undertaking on Saturday when they travel to Salina to take on the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes at Mabee Arena. The women’s game starts at 5:00, with the men to follow. The Bulldog women are off to a 4-1 start and survived their conference...
Women's Basketball competed in the three-day San Diego City Tournament last weekend. The Cougars opened against the host Knights on Thursday and earned a spot in the title bracket with a 56-51 win. The Cougars faced #20 Orange Coast in Friday's semi-final, but fell to the Pirates, 98-43. In Saturday's 3rd place game, the Cougars jumped out, 13-2, on a highly regarded Reedley in the opening quarter, but the Tigers recovered and took a one-point lead into halftime. Reedley pulled away after the intermission to snatch the Bronze from Cuesta, 58-48. Returning Freshman Guard Julia Carney (SLO HS) led the Cougars on offense in San Diego with a team-high 10.7 points per game, while Forward Hailie Abel (San Miguel: Paso Robles HS) did a little bit of everything else. Abel was second on the team with 9.0 points per game, but also team-highs with 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game. The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the season.
It’s the first time the Cougars made the regional playoffs since 2007. – The Cuesta College Women’s Volleyball team lost a Regional Playoff game Saturday afternoon at Cuesta College to the Fullerton Hornets, 3-1. The Hornets jumped out to an early lead in the first game, and won 25-17. The Cougars won the second 25-23. Then the Hornets won the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 20-9.
LOS ANGELES – The Virginia women’s basketball team (0-4) suffered a 69-57 loss at No. 20 UCLA (3-0) on Sunday (Nov. 20) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. The Cavaliers were down one point with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter, but a flurry of three-pointers from the Bruins early in the fourth quarter helped the home team pull away.
Comments / 0