ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Forbort scores twice to help Bruins beat Flyers 5-2

By AARON BRACY - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Forbort had two goals to lead...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Stars Pull Away to Beat Flyers, 5-2

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Dallas Stars, 5-2. at the American Airlines Center on Saturday evening. For a hungry Dallas team that had won just one of its previous seven games, the victory was their first regulation win of the season. Luke Glendening (4th goal of the season) tallied...
NHL
kion546.com

Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored. Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. The Oilers avoided their first back-to-back losses of the season. McDavid had one assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 straight games to start the season. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a goal for Boston that was answered less than a minute later by an Edmonton score.
NHL
USA Today

Five Stars score in 1st regulation win, 5-2 over Flyers

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored for the second game in a row after no goals in his first 11 games, Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots and the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Hintz also had the...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Liveblog replay: Bruins storm back to beat Habs 5-2

Samuel Montembeault gets the call over Cayden Primeau in goal for the Canadiens against the Boston Bruins in a rare Sunday nighter for Montreal at TD Garden. Puck drop at 7 p.m. (TSN2, RDS, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM) . With Carey Price out, Jake Allen has been holding down...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
US News and World Report

Marchand Scores Twice, Bruins End Devils 3-Game Win Streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There are a lot of new faces in the Boston Bruins' lineup this season and they are learning how to play together at times. Two nights ago at home, they blew a third-period lead, giving up three goals in losing to Edmonton. The Bruins didn't make the same mistake in New Jersey on Saturday.
NHL
NESN

Derek Forbort Helps Out Bruins With Goal In Win Against Senators

Derek Forbort found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Tied 1-1 with the Ottawa Senators, the defenseman moved in down the boards and took a wrist shot on goalie Matt Murray, beating him on his left side to take the lead for the team.
NHL
FanSided

Claude Giroux scores twice, but Flyers fall in the shootout

It was Andrei Vasilevskiy against Carter Hart, one arguably the best goaltender in the NHL and the other playing like one of the best. This was going to be a great matchup between the two. Aside from that, both the Flyers and Tampa Bay have been playing at about the same level to start the season. Philadelphia came in at 8-4-2 while the Lightning were 8-3-3.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Don't Miss A Beat, Earn Big 5-2 Win vs. Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - It turns out the worry surrounding the Bruins extended time off was a false alarm. The rest clearly did the Bruins well as they skated with a new energy at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, and for Craig Smith it was just what the doctor ordered. "People talk about our schedule but it helped a guy like Craig Smith," said Coach Bruce Cassidy.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Bruins
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Bruins Blitz Flyers, 5-2

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers erased a two-goal deficit in the second period but then Boston pulled away. Philadelphia finished its three-game homestand with a 1-1-1 record. Tomas Nosek (2nd goal of the season) scored late...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Derek Forbort becomes offensive superhero, powers Bruins to win over Flyers

Yet another, unnecessarily long extended break did not break the Bruins’ stride Saturday night in Philadelphia. In fact, the break only allowed the Bruins to successful tinker up a defensive shake-up and unleash offensive weapon Derek Forbort for two goals in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers. Up 1-0 through...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Bruins

Wrapping up a three-game homestand, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-3) host Bruce Cassidy's Boston Bruins (8-5-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). This is the second of three meetings this season between the teams, and the second and final...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Bruins win third straight, down Flyers 5-2

Don’t look now, but the Bruins just might have created a little momentum for themselves. After five days off, the B’s went into the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday and beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2, for their first three-game win streak of the season, all by the same score. It...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Lose Back-To-Back; Fall 5-2 to Bruins

Martin Jones navigated the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 victory previously against the Boston Bruins. Can he do it again on home ice?. Twice this week, the Philadelphia Flyers settled games in overtime or a shootout. Tonight is the sixth game in the second set of ten, which is living up to the hype.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 5-2 loss to the Bruins

The Flyers closed out their three game homestand last night with a matchup against the Bruins, looking to bounce back after a tough shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday, and, well, things did not exactly go to plan. After giving up the first two goals of the game, the Flyers stormed back to tie things up and give us a game, but some breakdowns and the Bruins’ efficient offense took over and put up three more on the Flyers to seal this one off. It’s a bit of a sour note to end the week on, and a less than stellar sending off, as the team heads to Florida for games against the Lightning and Panthers this week. But that’s for future us to worry about. Let’s put a bow on this one first.
NHL
perutribune.com

Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
perutribune.com

Whitecloud scores twice, Golden Knights top Red Wings 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in his first game back after hand surgery and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas improved to 9-3-0 since Oct. 26, after opening the season 1-4-0 and continuously dealing with injuries to several...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy