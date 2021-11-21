Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won seven of the last nine overall against Washington. The Heat are 89-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 49-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games. ... Jimmy Butler recorded a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, the 12th of his career and the eighth as a member of the Heat. His eight with Miami are the second-most in team history and just one short from tying LeBron James (9) for the most ever... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO