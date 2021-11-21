ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two...

Yardbarker

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Heat

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards defeated the Miami Heat. View the original article to see embedded media. The Washington Wizards have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA to start the 2021-22 season. It's safe to say not a lot of people...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Magic preview: Washington looks to beat Orlando before heading back home

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out);. Magic: Jonathan Isaac (Knee, Out); Markelle Fultz (Knee, Out); Wendell Carter Jr. (Eye, Game time decision); Michael Carter-Williams (Ankle, Game time decision); E’Twuan Moore (Knee, Game time decision) Pregame notes. The Washington...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Slide Continues In Home Loss To Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz lost their fourth game in five outings after dropping their home meeting with the Miami Heat 111-105. The Jazz trimmed a 27 point Heat lead to just four in the final minute of the game thanks to an 18-2 run, mirroring last week’s loss in Miami, however, the comeback fell short once again as the Jazz found themselves with too much room to makeup, and too little time.
NBA
NBA

Recap: Wizards come back from down 19, beat Pelicans 105-100 for fifth-straight win

WIZARDS: Spencer Dinwiddie (27), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (18), Montrezl Harrell (15) PELICANS: Brandon Ingram (31), Jonas Valanciunas (16), Devonte’ Graham (14) The Wizards erased a 19-point second-half deficit on Monday night to defeat the Pelicans 105-100. With the comeback, Washington has now won five-consecutive games and improves to 6-1 at Capital One Arena this season. Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Wizards with 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists.
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA roundup: Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans, 105-100

WASHINGTON — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory. Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years when...
NBA
Daily Herald

Butler has 32 points, Heat beat Wizards to open 2-game set

MIAMI (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-97 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. The teams will meet again Saturday night in Washington. Butler shot 11 of 19 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won seven of the last nine overall against Washington. The Heat are 89-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 49-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games. ... Jimmy Butler recorded a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, the 12th of his career and the eighth as a member of the Heat. His eight with Miami are the second-most in team history and just one short from tying LeBron James (9) for the most ever... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Heat GameThread

The Washington Wizards will play the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch it on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM. Ian has the preview which you can read here. Go Wizards!
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards rally late, earn 103-100 victory over Heat

A 32-point fourth-quarter by the Washington Wizards was enough to overcome a 16-point second-half deficit and earn the 103-100 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday evening. Washington, down by 16 in the third quarter and 94-84 with under five minutes remaining, outscored the Heat 19-6 in the final 4:17. Wizard guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to score 15 straight points — giving them the 99-96 lead with 1:43 remaining, a lead they did not relinquish for the remainder for the contest.
NBA
arcamax.com

Jimmy Butler's 29 not enough as Heat fall 103-100 to Wizards

WASHINGTON — These are the games the Miami Heat have become all too familiar with this season, the large lead on the road that suddenly isn’t that large at all. This time it was 16 in the third quarter and then four midway through the fourth. And then not a...
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: KCP, Dinwiddie lead late comeback as Wizards top Heat 103-100

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (21), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16), Spencer Dinwiddie (16) HEAT: Jimmy Butler (29), Tyler Herro (20), Bam Adebayo (15) The Wizards erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Heat 103-100 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 21 points while Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points for Miami. Washington used a 15-2 run, led by four clutch threes in the final five minutes of the game, to overcome the Miami advantage.
NBA
WTOP

Wizards erase 16-point deficit to beat Heat and snap losing streak

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards beat the Miami Heat 103-100 at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Here are five observations from what went down…. The Wizards came out flat on Saturday in an ugly slugfest of a first half against the Heat. Their defense was good, but their offense was not and they didn’t give the home crowd much to cheer for. They trailed by as many as 16 points.
NBA
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Hornets 103-100 despite big night from Harrell

WIZARDS: Montrezl Harrell (24), Bradley Beal (18), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17) HORNETS: Terry Rozier (32), LaMelo Ball (28), Gordon Hayward (16) Despite a dramatic push in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Wizards fell to the Hornets 103-100 on Monday night at Capital One Arena, snapping the team’s four-game home winning streak. Montrezl Harrell led the way for Washington with 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds while Terry Rozier scored a game-high 32 points to pace the Charlotte offense.
NBA
chatsports.com

Heat storm back in fourth quarter to beat Pistons 100-92

The Miami Heat earned a gritty road win with a 100-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night thanks to a season-high 31 points from Tyler Herro and a fourth quarter rally to turn the game around. They were down by 12 points with three minutes left in the...
NBA
Kyle Lowry not sleeping on Heat tradition of Thanksgiving carb-a-thons

The disadvantage of this season’s schedule for the Miami Heat is Thanksgiving on the road. An advantage is having a day off to recover, before completing this four-game trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. This time around, it is Kyle Lowry who made the arrangements for a team get-together during the three-day stay in Chicago. Back in 2013, it was LeBron James ...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball Blasts Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

LaVar Ball has been a vocal presence in the NBA world ever since it was time for his son, Lonzo Ball, to join the NBA ranks. Yet Lonzo is the eldest of three, meaning the family hype train continued on. The youngest, LaMelo Ball, was a top prospect in the...
NBA

