NBA

No. 9 Oregon needs late rally to beat Oklahoma in Bahamas

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 20 of her career high 30 points...

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Zed Key saved No. 17 Ohio State from a season-opening embarrassment, catching a sharp pass from freshman Malachi Branham in the paint and laying in a buzzer-beater to give the Buckeyes a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night. Akron was in position for the...
NMSU overcomes first-half scare against New Mexico Highlands; Jans picks up 100th win of Aggie career while out for COVID-19 protocols

LAS CRCUES — Two New Mexico State men's basketball team members picked up the 100th wins of their Aggie careers in Wednesday night's 94-67 win over Division II New Mexico Highlands, but only one was present at the Pan American Center. Redshirt senior forward Johnny McCants and head coach Chris Jans each picked up their...
No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallies late to beat Canisius 69-60

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece, and No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallied for a 69-60 win against Canisius on Sunday night. Malek Green had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Canisius (0-3) in the 169th meeting since 1920 between western New York’s “Little 3” rivals.
Magic rally late, beat Knicks 104-98 to stop 3-game slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 boards, and the Orlando Magic rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 104-98. Terrence Ross scored 19 points off the bench and rookie Jalen Suggs added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Barrett scored 17 points and Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which has lost four of six.
North Texas rallies late to beat UTEP 20-17

DENTON, TEXAS – Ethan Mooney kicked a 27-yard field goal with seven seconds left, sending North Texas past UTEP, 20-17, on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The game-winner came following a 58-yard completion from Austin Aune to Detraveon Brown on third-and-8 deep in Mean Green territory. The Mean Green (4-6, 3-3...
Terps struggle through another midmajor test, but rally late to beat Hofstra

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Maryland Terrapins stood on the brink of a full-fledged November calamity. Just two days after suffering a deflating loss against George Mason, the Terps again sunk into a deficit in the waning moments of an early nonconference matchup. Hofstra leaned on its outside shooting throughout,...
Oregon blasted by top-ranked South Carolina in Bahamas

Nyara Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao’s absences were felt throughout the Ducks matinee battle with the top team in women’s basketball, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Oregon failed to find its footing on either side of the ball falling to the Gamecocks 80-63. Sabally is the rebounds per game leader and team...
Rowdies rally late, beat Louisville City FC to reach title game

ST. PETERSBURG — Lucky Mkosana scored twice late to help the Rowdies erase a 2-0 deficit and force overtime against Louisville City FC in Saturday night’s Eastern Conference final at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay capitalized on that bit of luck with Steevan Dos Santos’ goal in extra time for a 3-2 win.
Late Cyclone rally comes up short as Iowa State drops to 6-5 in loss to #12 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score, and No. 12 Oklahoma beat Iowa State 28-21. Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards for Oklahoma, which solidified its chances of reaching the Big 12 title game and kept alive its slim College Football Playoff hopes. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards. Iowa State got the ball at its 14-yard line, trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the game. The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma 21, but Pat Fields intercepted a pass by Brock Purdy with 15 seconds remaining.
Oregon opens Maui Invitational with 73-49 rout of Chaminade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oregon was looking for a confidence boost after a lackluster loss last week. Beating up on a Division II school should help some, but the Ducks know they need to play better with tougher opponents ahead. Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points, De’Vion Harmon added 13...
