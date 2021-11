Iowa State will face its first ranked opponent of the season on Wednesday evening when it takes on No. 25 Xavier. The game will take place in Brooklyn, New York in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The winner of Wednesday's game will take on the winner of the Memphis vs. Virginia Tech game, which will follow Iowa State's game. The Cyclones are looking to make it five-straight wins and start 5-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Muskateers, on the other hand, enter the game with a 4-0 record and a win over Ohio State.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO