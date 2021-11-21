ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Back Better Act has too many question marks, too big a price tag

WVNews
 3 days ago

Now that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a Build Back Better Act for the U.S. Senate to consider, we have a better idea where the Democratic Party hopes to take the nation. Or at least where they think the spending package will take us. The House passed...

Florida Phoenix

Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Votes 'No' on Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced he voted 'no' on President Joe Biden and House Democrats' reconciliation package. According to a release from Van Drew, this bill included:. $100 billion towards immigration, but not a single penny towards border security. Fails to include Hyde Amendment protections. $80...
news9.com

House Passes Nearly $2 Trillion Build Back Better Act

The United States House of Representatives passed the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act Friday morning, taking what President Biden says is “another giant step forward in carrying out my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give working people and the middle class a fighting chance.”
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Democrats must pass the Build Back Better Act

In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10.1 percent in the state of Virginia. Mark Warner, the incumbent Democratic senator, saw an even larger margin of victory. A year later, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 2 percent. There are a multitude of reasons one can attribute this massive swing to. Youngkin, as Warner noted, successfully made anti-critical race theory rhetoric a large part of his campaign. Additionally, McAuliffe chose to focus his campaign on proving Youngkin would be no different than Trump, despite Youngkin keeping his focus away from the 2020 election and the former president. Despite this, perhaps the most important reason Democrats lost so much ground in Virginia and are poised to do so in next year’s midterms is that Democrats in Washington, D.C. have not done enough with their legislative majorities.
WTOV 9

Capito: Build Back Better Plan 'too much'

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Monday, President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bipartisan $1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Now on the docket is the Build Back Better Plan, which addresses things like universal childcare, affordable housing, and climate control. U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito is not in favor of the...
KREX

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin. The proposed fee on methane — a powerful pollutant that contributes to global warming — was included in a […]
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
modernfarmer.com

What the Build Back Better Act Means for Agriculture

Today, after months of negotiations, Congress passed the Build Back Better Act in a 220 to 213 vote. Falling mainly along party lines, Democrats have been trying to get this ambitious piece of legislation, proposed by President Biden ahead of his inauguration, passed for months. Coming in at $1.75 trillion, the act will impact nearly every corner of infrastructure in the country, from roads and bridges, to high-speed internet, to funding for the Forest Service. With the bill passed through the House, it now goes to the Senate, where it faces a rough road ahead.
