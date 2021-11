Thanksgiving is a holiday not focused on spending money, buying presents, or going to large public events to celebrate, but enjoying the time with our loved ones. It is an opportunity to reflect on what we are thankful for and embrace all the good things in life. We have so much to be grateful for — friends and family, our country and county for the freedoms we have, and the good in our community.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO