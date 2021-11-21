ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Delta issues travel waiver after gun discharge at Atlanta airport checkpoint

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Delta Airlines has issued a travel waiver Saturday after a weapon discharge caused widespread panic and halted departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Authorities are actively searching for the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells by the Atlanta Police Department. APD said Wells is a convicted felon,...

