Delta issues travel waiver after gun discharge at Atlanta airport checkpoint

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers and county police are warning people not to bring firearms into the Pittsburgh International Airport. This comes after a 25-year-old woman from Brownsville brought a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with a round in the chamber early Thursday morning. She also had a “gun magazine with seven bullets and had six additional bullets loose in her carry-on bag,” TSA officers said. (Photo Courtesy TSA) She did not have a valid concealed carry permit. Allegheny County Police say they are filing charges by summons. Anyone who brings a firearm to the airport checkpoint, even if they have a valid concealed carry permit, could be fined thousands of dollars because of TSA regulations. Firearms can be stored as checked baggage but have to be “properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage.” The firearm must be unloaded, locked in a case and in a separate bag or container from ammunition. In total, there have been 32 incidents where passengers with a firearm have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints this year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO