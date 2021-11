As we prepare to welcome guests, prepare meals and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there are many reasons to show and share gratitude. From being in the presence of family and friends to health and safety to the atmosphere, grit and charm that make up the fabric of the region, this is the season to appreciate the gifts of life. We asked our Columbia SC Ambassadors what they are thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO