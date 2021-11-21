ThanksLiving — past and present

You know how they say that it takes 30 days to make a habit stick. There seem to be a lot of areas where humanity seems to need a kick in the rear these days, so I am going to get on the positivity train. I am determined to remain positive in what some are calling the bleakest of times. I feel like I am blessed each day when I awake. Do I have things happen to me that I prefer that they didn’t? Of course! I am going to try going with the glass half full theory and then as the new year begins, I will have engrained my habit. I am going to start with compliments. The experts say you should compliment three people every day. I love getting compliments. They make my day. I am going to start making other people’s days. Share your joy and maybe it will be contagious. Look for opportunities to make people feel important. Like someone’s hairstyle, let them know. Loving something as simple as nail polish may seem trite, but you just may make someone’s day. It doesn’t have to be big; you don’t have to go overboard. All you must be is sincere. Soon you may be getting compliments from everyone about how sweet you are. Never underestimate the power of a kind word. On your mark, get set, GO!

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO