Ear awards

By Genny McCutcheon FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLou, a coonhound from Oregon, has snagged the prestigious honor of breaking the Guinness World Record for longest ears on a dog. At least it would be for me. Of all of the goals I might wish to attain, having the longest ears is not one of them. Yet, the older...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
kjrh.com

When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
enstarz.com

Royal Scare: Mystery Illness Almost Killed Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco "almost died" in South Africa following many surgeries and lost a significant amount of weight. Fresh from his return to Monaco, Prince Albert informed People magazine magazine that Princess Charlene was admitted to a "treatment center" outside Monaco after determining that she wasn't feeling well. The royal stated that the Princess would be there for several more weeks.
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Ended ‘John Wick 4’ Filming by Giving His Stunt Team the ‘Best Wrap Gift Ever’

With beloved action franchises such as “The Matrix” and “John Wick” under his belt, Keanu Reeves knows the importance of stunt workers more than most actors. As reported by People magazine, the actor marked the end of production on “John Wick 4” by gifting the film’s four-man stunt team personalized Rolex Submariner watches as a thank you for their hard work on the upcoming action tentpole. Reeves’ stunt team on the film was made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.
MOVIES
Variety

After Britney Spears Victory, Attorney Mathew Rosengart Joins Legal Team to Free Artist Peter Max

Hot off the heels of a major victory for pop star Britney Spears, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart is stepping into yet another guardianship case for a high-profile individual: iconic artist Peter Max, whose family is fighting to get him out of the court-ordered arrangement. Max, the German American artist known for his use of bright colors, psychedelic style and pop art that often includes American symbolism, is under a guardianship that his family says has isolated him, medicated him and stripped him of civil liberties. Max, who is 84, helped refurbish the Statue of Liberty and created works of art for many...
CELEBRITIES
chatsports.com

Dog-Eared Corner: Till the End

One of the main things I took away from CC Sabathia’s memoir, Till the End, is that he is a very relatable person. As a Midwestern, straight, white male of average build, I did not expect to relate much to a 6’ 6”, 300-lb Black man from Vallejo, California, who has earned millions and is likely a future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. And truthfully, when you paint a picture of Sabathia in broad strokes there is little overlap in our stories. But that’s why people like Sabathia tell their stories and why we read them, to find that middle ground, to realize we’re more similar than we are different.
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Little bits

Robert Dziak, a scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, who is based at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, has wanted to find out if trees in Oregon were affected by the 1700 earthquake and tsunami for the last decade, according to an Oregon State University press release.
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Around town

• Those who have not yet seen the comet should embrace the opportunity afforded by these crisp, starlight mornings. The celestial wanderer shows above the pines that skirt the southern horizon …. Note: This would have been the "Super Comet," the Great September Comet of 1882, which Space.com notes was...
SCIENCE
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: A rare event

"On Friday evening, Oct. 29, around 7:10 to 7:15 p.m., I was out raking leaves off the driveway in the dark," Wallace Hummasti wrote, "when I saw a very bright meteor-like object descending toward the northeast as it burned up in the earth's atmosphere. "It was so bright that it...
ASTRONOMY
kingcityrustler.com

Worthy to Print Column | Music to My Ears

A long time ago there used to be a fellow on television named Art Linkletter. He had a show on TV back when I was a mere boy. I have already told you that I stayed at home during the summer cleaning the house, washing the clothes and making my dad’s lunch. It was a lot better than walking down the hot rows of green beans or chopping cotton or picking up potatoes. Of course, while I was home, I watched our old black-and-white TV.
TV & VIDEOS

