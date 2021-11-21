Ear awards

One of the main things I took away from CC Sabathia’s memoir, Till the End, is that he is a very relatable person. As a Midwestern, straight, white male of average build, I did not expect to relate much to a 6’ 6”, 300-lb Black man from Vallejo, California, who has earned millions and is likely a future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. And truthfully, when you paint a picture of Sabathia in broad strokes there is little overlap in our stories. But that’s why people like Sabathia tell their stories and why we read them, to find that middle ground, to realize we’re more similar than we are different.
