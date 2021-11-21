Escaping the kiddie table

When P.T. Barnum opened his museum in Lower Manhattan, he noticed that people were staying inside too long for his liking, so he posted signs that said, “This Way to the Egress.” Museumgoers who didn’t know that “egress” means “exit” went through a door and found themselves on the sidewalk, having to pay to go back in. (He was a slippery character, that Barnum.) Titling your stage play Egress is a risky ploy, inviting your audience to take a good, hard look at the theater’s exit signs. Melissa Crespo and Sarah Saltwick’s play, which is being put on by Amphibian Productions, is engaging enough to keep you from walking out early, though I can’t say I’m compelled to come back.
