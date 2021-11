Baseball runs deep in Jerrod Jenkins’ family. And now the Millbrook High School right-hander is following a similar path that took his father Scott to professional baseball. Jerrod signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday and will be heading to Dallas Baptist University, one of the most successful Division I programs in the country. In their last seven full seasons, the Patriots have won at least 40 games and came within a Super Regional win against Virginia last season of making the College World Series.

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO