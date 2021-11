Head coach of Vandal women’s volleyball Debbie Buchanan is retiring, according to a press release from Vandal Athletics. “I am retiring from coaching after 27 years to be closer to my family and to be able to go and watch my boys compete,” Buchanan stated in the release. “I have loved my time here at the University of Idaho and appreciate all the support and friendships I have made along the way.”

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO